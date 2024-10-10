Disney Speedstorm Season 10: How to Unlock The Nightmare Before Christmas Characters

What’s this? This is Halloween season, so Disney Speedstorm is scaring up a new season 10 update inspired by Disney’s stop-motion animated classic Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The two-part “Trick or Treat” season is available now with racers Jack Skellington, Sally, Dr. Finkelstein, and the Ken Page-voiced Oogie Boogie terrorizing the track, which speeds past the pumpkin patch of Spiral Hill in Halloween Town through the decked halls of Christmas Town.



Here’s everything you need to know about the frightful festivities in Disney Speedstorm season 10: “Trick or Treat,” including how to get your Sandy Claws on all the Nightmare Before Christmas racers:

How to Unlock The Nightmare Before Christmas Racers in Disney Speedstorm Season 10

Videos by ComicBook.com



How to Unlock Jack Skellington: Unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass Part 1 (priced $9.99 or equivalent in local currency) or the Golden Pass Bundle (Unlock + 15 Tiers) ($19.99 or equivalent in local currency).



How to Unlock Sally: Unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass Part 2* (requires Golden Pass Credit or purchase of $9.99 or equivalent in local currency).





How to Unlock Dr. Finkelstein: Unlockable via the free tier of the Golden Pass in Part 1 and Part 2. Dr. Finkelstein racer shards (common) are available as rewards in the limited-time event Halloween in Summer (see below).

How to Unlock Oogie Boogie: Unlockable via the Season Tour in Part 1 and Part 2. Oogie Boogie racer shards (rare) can be won in the Season Tour Chapter 6, Node 30, and in the final Rewards Box in the Season Tour extra chapter Quest for Oogie Boogie. Players who complete all 30 nodes will receive 70 rare Oogie Boogie shards.



Once a racer is unlocked, racers can be powered up with items available via Season Boxes: Jack Skellington Season Box, Sally Season Box, Dr. Finkelstein Season Box, and Oogie Boogie Season Box. You can redeem Season Box credits (obtainable as rewards during the Season Tour and Golden Pass tiers) or unlock Season Boxes with 500 Tokens.



The Nightmare Before Christmas Character Racers Unique Skills



JACK SKELLINGTON – GHOULISH GIFTS

Normal Activation : Jack delivers a small amount of ghoulish gifts across the track in front of him. Opponents get frightened by the gifts, and can get pushed upwards, become frozen with fear, or lose sight of the road. For every scared opponent, Jack is granted invulnerability.

: Jack delivers a small amount of ghoulish gifts across the track in front of him. Opponents get frightened by the gifts, and can get pushed upwards, become frozen with fear, or lose sight of the road. For every scared opponent, Jack is granted invulnerability. Charged Activation: Jack delivers a small amount of ghoulish gifts across the track behind him. Opponents get frightened by the gifts, and can get pushed upwards, become frozen with fear, or lose sight of the road. For every scared opponent, Jack is granted invulnerability.

SALLY – FOG JUICE

Normal Activation : Sally uncorks a vial, releasing a thick fog that surrounds her for a short time. Racers that come close to her get blinded by the fog.

: Sally uncorks a vial, releasing a thick fog that surrounds her for a short time. Racers that come close to her get blinded by the fog. Charged Activation: Sally uncorks a vial of sleeping gas that surrounds her for a short time, freezing racers that come close to her.

OOGIE BOOGIE – BUG BREATH

Normal Activation : Oogie Boogie inhales air for a short time, slowing down all opponents in a large radius in front of him. While inhaling, Oogie Boogie can catch bugs that move towards him. Each collected bug generates boost fuel.

: Oogie Boogie inhales air for a short time, slowing down all opponents in a large radius in front of him. While inhaling, Oogie Boogie can catch bugs that move towards him. Each collected bug generates boost fuel. Charged Activation: Oogie Boogie turns around and exhales air for a short time, slowing down all opponents in a large radius behind him. While exhaling, Oogie Boogie releases bugs that scare opponents on contact.

DR. FINKELSTEIN – EVIL INVENTION

Normal Activation: Dr. Finkelstein scratches his brain, generating an idea and gaining a small amount of extra boost fuel. Up to three ideas can be stacked.

Charged Activation: Dr. Finklestein generates an idea and creates a short-lived invention. If Dr. Finkelstein already had three ideas, he spent them on super invention.

Dr. Finkelstein’s invention is more powerful the more ideas he has.

Passive: Dr. Finkelstein’s charged invention is more powerful the more ideas he has.

0 ideas: stuns all nearby opponents.

1 idea: adds invulnerability to the stun effect.

2 ideas: adds a lightning aura to the previous effects.

3 ideas: grants a major speed boost on top of all previous effects



Disney Speedstorm Season 10 Crew Members



12 new Crew Members can be unlocked to power up your racers: Epic (gold), Rare (purple), and Common (blue). Crew Members include:



Zero (Epic – Jack Skellington)

Mayor of Halloween Town (Epic – Sally)

Lock, Shock, and Barrel (Epic – Oogie Boogie)

Jewel Finkelstein (Epic – Dr. Finkelstein)

Santa Claus (Rare)

Man-Eating Wreath (Common)

Mummy Boy (Common)

Wolfman (Rare)

Igor (Rare)

Vampires (Common)

Clown with the Tear-Away Face (Common)

Toy Duck (Rare)



Disney Speedstorm Season 10 Limited Event: Halloween in Summer



You can win Dr. Finkelstein racer shards (common) and Frozen Olaf racer shards (rare) by completing objectives in the Halloween in Summer limited event. Complete six objectives to receive three Dr. Finkelstein shards; complete eight objectives to receive five Dr. Finkelstein shards; complete ten objectives to receive six Jewel crew shards (epic).



Disney Speedstorm The Nightmare Before Christmas Tracks



The Nightmare Festival racing environment includes Halloween Town, Oogie Boogie’s Lair, Spiral Hill, Christmas Town and more, with six different circuits:



Witches’ Course

Nightmare Trail

Holiday Run

Christmas Circuit

Graveyard Track

The Hinterlands Dash



Disney Speedstorm Update Season 10 Racer Balancing



Gameloft announced the following racer balancing improvements for season 10:



RACER BALANCING

RACER DONALD DUCK

• Donald’s Top Speed has been increased.

RACER WOODY

• Woody’s Top Speed has been reduced.

RACER JOY

• Joy’s Top Speed has been reduced.

RACER HANS

• Hans’ invisibility duration has been reduced.

RACER FEAR

• Fear’s Top Speed has been increased.

RACER JESSIE

• Jessie’s Top Speed has been increased.

RACER CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW

• Jack Sparrow’s Top Speed has been increased.

RACER ELIZABETH SWANN

• Elizabeth Swann’s Top Speed has been increased.

RACER MEG

• Meg’s Top Speed has been increased.

RACER DAISY DUCK

• Daisy Duck’s Top Speed has been increased.

RACER ORTENSIA

• Ortensia’s Top Speed has been increased.

RACER OLAF

• Olaf’s Top Speed has been increased.

RACER OSWALD

• Oswald’s Top Speed has been increased.

• The boost will no longer deplete when a Charged Skill is activated.

RACER EVE

• EVE will now recharge nitro when she stuns an opponent.

RACER WALL•E

• Opponents will no longer benefit from his uncharged Unique Skill in Team Game Mode.

RACER DAVY JONES

• The pushup effect from Davy Jones’ tentacles has been reduced.



Disney Speedstorm Season 10 Midseason Racer



The Muppets’ Miss Piggy will join the race midway through season 10. Racer Miss Piggy joins the Muppets collection (with Kermit the Frog) and is the latest midseason racer to be added to the game following Cruella de Vil and Maleficent.

Disney Speedstorm Update Season 10 Patch Notes: Trick or Treat

Starting in Disney Speedstorm season 10, the new Arbee Challenge Nodes feature has been added with the extra chapter Quest for Oogie Boogie (via the Season Tour on the World Map), changes to the Golden Pass progression system, a new box pity system, changes to regulated and ranked multiplayer, including a new win streaks counter with additional rewards. These changes come after season 8 added the new team vs. team mode and season 9 introduced the new Treasure Rush game mode.



BOX PITY SYSTEM

Starting in Season 10, a pity system will be active for various boxes in Disney Speedstorm. A pity system essentially guarantees that a player will earn one of the highest value items in a box after opening a set number of boxes.

You can still earn one of those items opening less boxes if you are lucky of course, but this system will guarantee that you will pull one of the highest value items eventually. You will be able to see how many more of a certain box you need to open before the pity system comes into effect before opening any particular box.

The pity system will apply to a select number of boxes in the game initially, with a different number of box openings required for the pity system to come into effect depending on the box.

SEASON TOUR CHANGES

GOLDEN PASS PROGRESS

Golden Pass XP will now be earned exclusively from completing Daily and Season Missions. Completing Race Goals to earn Medals in the Season Tour Chapters will still unlock additional Race Nodes and Reward Nodes as usual but will no longer earn XP towards Golden Pass progress.

Completing Race Goals will now grant Season Coins instead of XP.

NEW CHAPTER

Previously, the Season Tour chapters contained both a main path and side paths. The side paths typically had higher requirements that players could complete to earn additional rewards.

Starting in Season 10, these side paths will no longer appear in each chapter. They will instead be consolidated into a single additional chapter that will be available from the beginning of the season.

ARBEE CHALLENGE NODES

A new feature coming to the Season Tour in Season 10 is the introduction of Arbee Challenge Nodes. Once a player has reached Player Rank 25, certain race nodes in the regular Season Tour chapters will become Arbee Challenge Nodes.

Arbee Challenge Nodes will have an extra, more challenging Race Goal with higher level requirements to complete in addition to the usual 3 Race Goals. Players can choose to toggle this feature on or off at any time.

Completing this additional Arbee Challenge Goal will earn players extra progress towards Arbee Challenge Milestones, an additional reward track for players to earn some great in-game items.

MULTIPLAYER CHANGES

REGULATED MULTIPLAYER

Regulated Multiplayer will now be found within the Limited Events menu. Regulated Multiplayer events will still be regulated to Racer Level 30.

Players will still have unlimited Tries and the rewards will remain unchanged.

UNIQUE SKILL DROPS

Racers can no longer pick up more than 2 Unique Skills in a row.

COMMON SKILL IMPROVEMENTS

• Brawler, Defender and Trickster Class Racers will no longer pick up Common Skills Boost or Rush when in first position.

• Speedster Class Racers will no longer be able to pick up more than one of Common Skills Boost or Rush in a row when in first position.

• All Racer Classes will no longer pick up Common Skills Fire, Shield, Bomb or Cloak when in last position.

NITRO FUEL BOTTLES

Currently, only Racers who are within a certain distance of the player in front of them and following their path benefit from the slipstream bonus which fill their Manual Boost Bar.

Starting in Season 10, any Racer that is not actively granting a slipstream bonus because there are no rival Racers in close enough proximity to them for a period of 5 seconds, will start to spawn Nitro Fuel bottles directly behind them on the track every few seconds.

Any other rival player can pick up these Nitro Fuel bottles which will fill their Manual Boost Bar, helping them to catch up to those in front of them. Nitro Fuel bottles cannot be seen or picked up by the Racer who spawned them nor can they be picked up by teammates in Team Mode races.

RANKED MULTIPLAYER WIN STREAKS

Starting in Season 10, players can now earn a Win Streak bonus for finishing in the podium places in multiple Ranked Multiplayer races in a row.

As you increase your Win streak counter, you will receive additional MPR points each race, up to a max of 5.

Your Win Streak counter will increase via one of the following methods:

• When you finish in the Top 3 of a Solo Mode Ranked Multiplayer race.

• When your team wins a Team Mode Ranked Multiplayer race.

Your Win Streak counter will reset if one of the following happens:

• When you finish 4th place or lower in a Solo Mode Ranked Multiplayer race.

• When your team loses a Team Mode Ranked Multiplayer race.

If a player loses their Win Streak, they will have the option to use a small number of Tokens to maintain their current Win Streak. The number of Tokens required is dependent on the length of their current Win Streak.

PARTY MESSAGES

Players in a party will now be able to use a small number of party messages while in the matchmaking menu.

UI IMPROVEMENTS

• Visual improvements have been made to the end race animation screen.

• Additional Shard information is now visible in Shop single offers and bundles.

SHOP

• Offers for “Maxed” Racers and Crew will no longer appear in the Daily Specials tab.

SEASON 10 TOURNAMENT AND VAULT PASS

During Season 10, Tournaments and a Vault Pass will become available for The Little Mermaid Collection.

Tournaments will be available for Racers Ariel, Ursula, Prince Eric and King Triton from The Little Mermaid Collection.

RACER BOOST

Racers Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, Anxiety, Ennui and Will Turner will now be available to select.

RACER VOICEOVER

This season, Racers Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie and the 2 mid-season Racers will receive voice lines in-game*.

*Racer Sally will receive voice lines during the Season 10 mid-season Hotfix for the start of Part 2 of the season.

GENERAL FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

• Various game crash occurrences fixed across all platforms.

The free-to-play Disney and Pixar-based racing kart battle game is available for download on console, PC, and mobile.