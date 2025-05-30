Aaron Paul, Matthew Mercer and More Are All in This New Game’s Free Demo

There are certain actors we just can’t help but love, and others that we desperately want to see get more work. Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul is both of those for many fans, and his recent role in the series Invincible seems to have introduced the actor to the world of voice acting. Now, fans of both Aaron Paul and Matthew Mercer should be excited to hear that the two superstars will be featured alongside other fantastic voice actors in the upcoming game Dispatch, which debuted with a trailer at The Game Awards 2024 and now has a free demo up on Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming title stars Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson, aka the former superhero Mecha Man, who resigns to working a desk job after his powered suit is destroyed in battle. It’s not just any desk job, however, as Robert is in charge of dispatching a team of rehabilitating super villains in what promises to be a hilarious workplace comedy.

Play video

A promising new game from the writers & directors of Tales from the Borderlands and The Wolf Among Us, Dispatch is a kind of visual novel with an interesting twist. The game, which is shaped by player choices, appears to be almost completely seamless in its animation, making something that is more like a gamified episode of television that is sure to be a genre redefining breakthrough. Players can play the demo right now on Steam.

Aaron Paul and Matthew Mercer, the latter known best for his involvement in Critical Role and countless other voice roles, are not the only big names starring in this interesting new title. Alongside these two big names are television and voice stars Jeffrey Wright, Laura Bailey, and Travis Willingham, as well as gaming voice legends Erin Yvette and Alanah Pearce, and most surprisingly, YouTube stars Joel Haver, Charles White Jr (known better as penjuinz0 or MoistCr1TiKaL) and Seán McLoughlin (jacksepticeye.)

the large cast of main characters in dispatch

While this mixed cast may seem like a zany choice to some, it is clear from the game’s demo, which features the performances of these cast members, that they were the right picks for the job, coming together to create an absolutely incredible cast of characters. The game’s incredible animation also stands out amongst the genre, being high enough quality to stand against any mainstream animated show on television or streaming.

This title will be the debut game for indie company AdHoc Studio, which developed and published the games themselves.