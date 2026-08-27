D&D Reveals Another Video Game Coming in 2027 Alongside Warlock, And It’s Not What You’d Expect

It’s been a relatively quiet year for new Dungeons & Dragons video games. However, it looks like we’ll have plenty to look forward to in 2027. At long last, Gamescom Opening Night Live delivered a first look at gameplay for the upcoming single-player adventure Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons. However, it seems that Wizards of the Coast wasn’t content to give us one big new D&D video game in 2027. Today, Marvel Cosmic Invasion publisher Dotemu, along with developer Homo Ludens, unveiled their latest project: a tavern management sim set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern brings players back to Faerun for a look at a very different side of the adventuring experience. Rather than picking up our swords or spells as part of an adventuring party, we will instead step into the role of the tavern keeper. An essential NPC in any adventure, tavern keepers offer beds, food, and rumors to help guide adventurers on their quests. And this game lets us step behind the bar for a very different angle on D&D. Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern is set to release for PC in 2027, offering a very different experience compared to Warlock.

D&D: Long Rest Tavern Lets Players See Adventure from The Other Side of the Bar

Courtesy of Homo Ludens and Dotemu

Many an adventure in D&D has begun at the local tavern. It’s a familiar and popular setting for parties to meet and get their marching orders for the next quest. In fact, taverns are foundational spaces in many RPGs, including my beloved Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance and Skyrim. But often, these spaces are a quick stop along the way to the next big battle. With Long Rest Tavern, though, Dotemu is making the tavern the adventure.

In Long Rest Tavern, players step into the boots of the local innkeeper. Yes, my fellow cozy gamers: it’s a D&D management sim. The gameplay loop has all your management sim staples, including building and stocking your tavern, cooking, serving customers, and earning gold to upgrade your space. You will also play in part in shaping their stories by offering up quests and helping adventurers prepare for the journey. Get a first look at the game in the Long Rest Tavern reveal trailer below:

Play video

As you can see from the glimpse at gameplay, there will be some dice rolls involved as we “outsource the danger” for various quests in Long Rest Tavern. The heroes who make up our customer base will also be key to gathering rare ingredients and treasures to build up our business. For gamers who love a good management sim and D&D, this very well could offer the best of both worlds. And from the looks of it, we’ll also see a few familiar faces from the world of Dungeons & Dragons. This is Faerun, home to many famous adventurers, after all.

Though this initial reveal trailer only gave us a glimpse, the devs are eager to show off more of the game as it heads towards full release next year. So, we’ll likely get more in-depth looks at gameplay to see all the management sim goodness in action soon enough. Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern will release for PC via Steam in early 2027. Thus far, no console release has been announced. The game is available to wishlist now.