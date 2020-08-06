DOOM Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

DOOM Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online are coming to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, Bethesda announced this week. On top of working on next-gen versions of the previously released games, Bethesda will also be following the consumer-friendly trend of providing DOOM Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online owners with free upgrades to the editions for the new consoles when they’re available. The publisher said it’s committed to this practice and will be offering more free upgrades for different games in the future, though it can’t say yet which games will be making the jump to the next generation of consoles.

Bethesda added that it’s working on making sure the two games will be backwards compatible at launch which suggests that we won’t see the next-gen versions of DOOM Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online available right when the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 release. The backwards compatibility feature means you’ll still be able to play them on the new consoles right when they’re available assuming Bethesda’s plans work out as intended, so you’ll at least be able to hold yourself over until the next-gen versions release.

Most games that have been confirmed for next-gen upgrades boast numerous enhancements to take advantage of the new consoles’ powers and features. No details have yet been announced for how Bethesda’s games will differ from the current versions we have now, but more information about the games’ release windows and their enhancements will come later.

The Elder Scrolls Online and DOOM Eternal are coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5! Players who own or purchase either title on Xbox One or PS4 will be able to upgrade for free to the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions, respectively, when available. https://t.co/Bac1J4Odjh pic.twitter.com/AUJ4HK7jDv — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 6, 2020

As for the rest of Bethesda’s catalog, it said it’ll also have more information about those games later. Things like Fallout 76 come to mind as games that could make the next-gen jump like these two are, and there’s of course always Skyrim, the game that’s been ported to just about every playable platform it can land on.

Regardless of which games make the cut and which don’t, we can expect free upgrades for Bethesda’s games on next-gen consoles. Bethesda said it’s committed to that practices and will offer free, next-gen upgrades for whatever current games it brings to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Bethesda’s next big event coming up is QuakeCon 2020 which, like other events happening this year, will take place online. More announcements about Bethesda’s plans for the future should be shared there, so perhaps we’ll hear something about the next generation.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.