DOOM Eternal Confirms Nostalgic Feature

Fans that have been with the DOOM franchise from the very beginning know that the early games had one distinctive difference from other first-person shooters: weapon placement. While most FPS games have placed the gun to the right of the screen (though some games allow it to be flipped to the left for southpaws), the early games in the DOOM franchise kept the gun at center. Old-school fans will be happy to know that the upcoming DOOM Eternal will offer centered weapon placement as an option for old-school fans! The key word here is “option,” so those who prefer the traditional FPS setup can rest easy. It’s the best of both worlds!

Centered weapon option in DOOM Eternal confirmed. pic.twitter.com/r4wM7y14Xo — DOOM (@DOOM) December 13, 2019

Developed by id Software, DOOM Eternal is the latest game in the popular franchise, and a sequel to 2016’s well received DOOM reboot. In that game, human scientists attempted to solve Earth’s energy crisis by siphoning energy from an alternate dimension called Hell. These experiments result in an invasion of Earth’s colony on Mars, and only the Doom Slayer is able to turn the tide against them, stranding the creatures in their own dimension. At the game’s end, however, the Doom Slayer is transported away by Dr. Samuel Hayden, who claims that the risk is worth the rewards in order to save the Earth. When DOOM Eternal picks up, planet Earth has been overrun by the denizens of Hell, so it would appear that Hayden’s machinations have once again backfired.

While the previous game had plenty of demons to kill, id Software is promising that Eternal will double the number of demon types, including a mix between new creatures and some that appeared in earlier DOOM games. As players inflict damage on those demons, the creatures will reflect that in-game, with lost limbs, destroyed body parts and more. Regardless of whether players keep their weapon centered or not, there will be plenty of pain to inflict throughout the game’s 18-22 hour campaign.

DOOM Eternal is scheduled to arrive March 20, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, with a Nintendo Switch version to follow. Pre-orders are live now.

