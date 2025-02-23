Dr Disrespect Pushes Twitch to Unban Channel After New Update

Streaming personality Dr Disrespect, whose real name is Guy Beahm, is once again pushing for Twitch to unban his channel in the wake of a new update tied to the platform. All the way back in 2020, Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch for reasons that weren’t clear at the time. This past year, details on the banning finally emerged after Beahm himself admitted to trading messages with a minor via Twitch’s Whispers service. Beahm has since continued to assert that no wrongdoing happened in this correspondence, but it still has led to many fellow streamers and businesses distancing themselves from Dr Disrespect. Now, as Beahm continues to stream on a routine basis as the “Doc”, he’s again putting pressure on Twitch to allow him to come back to the streaming site.

In a post on his personal X account, Beahm acknowledged recent rule changes at Twitch that make it easier for streamers to know what violations that have committed on the platform in the past. Beahm said that even though his previous case with Twitch has been settled, he should be allowed to return to the site since he “should’ve never been banned in the first place.” He continued to claim that his ban on Twitch in 2020 only ever happened because of a single employee at Twitch who chose to take the situation into their own hands.

“Although things have been ‘settled’, Twitch should do the right thing and correct their mistake of permanently banning the Doc by reinstating the channel,” Beahm wrote. “We should’ve never been banned in the first place. Twitch should’ve never allowed a low-level employee to override the entire ban system, which had already determined we didn’t do anything wrong, because of biased opinions of the Doc character. They could’ve reached out and had a quick five-minute call and realize these mutual jokes and bantering never had serious intentions. Pathetic.”

In all likelihood, Twitch won’t look to unban Dr Disrespect any time soon (if ever) simply because of the controversy that continues to surround him. With Dr Disrespect remaining barred from Twitch, YouTube and Rumble have been his most consistent streaming homes over the past few months. YouTube specifically had demonitized Dr Disrespect’s channel in the wake of last year’s revelations, but recently reversed course on this decision near the beginning of 2025.