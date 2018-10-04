Dragalia Lost: How to Beat the Game’s First Raid

Nintendo’s new mobile game has unleashed its first raid, a battle against the massive fiend Phraeganoth.

Dragalia Lost is Nintendo’s addictive new gacha-style mobile game, which combines RPG elements with standard free-to-play mobile mechanics. One of the game’s more unique features is a co-op mode that allows players to team up with others around the world to clear event quests or even standard story mode quests.

Earlier today, Dragalia Lost unveiled its first limited time event, Loyalty’s Requiem, which adds a new adventurer and dragon for players to obtain, plus a brand new co-op squad raid mode. The raid allows players to bring a full team of four into a co-op raid, which means that there’s a total of 16 adventurers fighting at once.

Phraeganoth is a humongous monster and can be pretty tough to beat. Luckily, there’s a few tricks that players have been using to make the squad raid a bit easier. First and foremost, make sure your team has as many strong water attuned adventurers as you can. As a fire attuned fiend, Phraeganoth is weak against water attuned adventurers, which gives you extra damage.



You’ll also want to equip your adventurers with the “Paladyn’s Defense” wyrmprint. In addition to giving players burn resistance and a boost on their skill gauges right out of the gate, it also increases damage to Phraeganoth by 20%, which is a huge difference. You can obtain this wyrmprint by either via a random blazon summon or by purchasing it using emblems obtained during raids.

Once in battle, players will want to quickly target Phraeganoth’s tail. Phraeganoth has a powerful spinning tail attack and demolishing its tail is a quick way to stunt one of its most powerful abilities. You can also have your team of adventurers target Phraeganoth tail (or its other limbs) by tapping on the HP gauge for that limb at the top of the screen.



Also, players should wait to activate their skills until right before Phraeganoth unleashes one of its area of effect attacks. If timed correctly, the automatic animation will grant your player a brief moment of invincibility, which means you won’t suffer any damage and you can continue to chip away at Phraeganoth’s HP.

Players have also found success taking out one of volcanoes that appear once Phraeganoth is Overloaded. The volcanoes will pop up all around the battlefield and cause lots of damage when they erupt, but destroying even one will give both your team and the other players a safe zone. Find a volcano close to Phraeganoth and then destroy it to give you some valuable room to operate.

Phraeganoth is a tough raid boss, especially on Expert, but it’s not unbeatable. And earning a 5 star dragon AND a new adventurer is a pretty good perk for grinding through these raids.



Loyalty’s Requiem runs through October 15th.