Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Reveals Multiple Settings

To celebrate Dragon Age Day, BioWare has released a new teaser trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, and relayed word that the game will be fully revealed summer 2024. These are the two salient updates out of BioWare today, but there also some new details about the upcoming game. Previously, it was believed the game would solely take place in the Tevinter Imperium. And it will take place here, but it won't only take place here. According to the aforementioned new details, there are multiple locations players will be visiting over the course of the game.

More specifically, players will also be journeying to Antiva, best known as the home of the The Antivan Crows, an elite organization of thieves, spies, and assassins. In addition to this, players will also set foot in the Anderfels, best known as the birthplace of the Grey Wardens and the site of their headquarters, Weisshaupt Fortress. And lastly there is Rivain, a place that does not believe in the Maker, that is shrouded in mysticism, and that we don't know much about because it's been historically more isolated.

"This time, however, much more of Thedas is yours to see. The desolate, beautiful badlands of the Anderfels with curtains of distant mountainous spires. The twisting canals and gleaming towers of Antiva, where Crows may lurk in any shadow. The turquoise seas of Rivain with its rushes of greenery and hardy sea-faring people. And of course, there's more."

What "more" entails here, who knows. If there were any more major locations, you'd think they would be disclosed, but it's also possible BioWare wants to save some surprises for the full reveal. Whatever the case, below you can read some newly-provided details one each of these locations.