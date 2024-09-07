New Dragon Ball Game Releasing Next Year

Dragon Ball fans already have both the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero game and Dragon Ball Daima to look forward to before the end of the year with both of those out in October, but beyond that, there's yet another Dragon Ball game that's coming out in 2025. Developer Ganbarion and Bandai Namco confirmed after its first playtest ended that Dragon Ball Project: Multi will be out at some point in 2025. An exact release date hasn't been set yet, but based on what people who got to try it in the playtest, people are already eager for it to come back and are even a bit surprised at how much they liked it.

A 2025 release date for Dragon Ball Project: Multi was mostly expected given that the game was already being tested, but Bandai Namco confirmed as much once the first test came to an end. It ran from August 20th to September 3rd with new content featured and in-game currencies given out throughout so that people could test different parts of the first Dragon Ball MOBA, but now, the test has come to an end until we hear about a new one.

"We sincerely thank everyone for taking part in the Regional β Test," the Dragon Ball Project: Multi creators said once the beta had concluded. "All the valuable input we have received from our players will help our development team strive to make the game even more entertaining. New information about the game will continue to be available on this account, so please follow us until release! The game is planned for official release in 2025."

Dragon Ball has been adapted into pretty much every genre aside from traditional fighters that you can think of be it a card game or an asymmetrical multiplayer game, so nobody should be surprised to see a MOBA happening. What people have been surprised by, however, is how enjoyable the game was during the beta. Dragon Ball games that stray from the typical fighting genre sometimes have a harder time finding an audience, and MOBAs themselves aren't as easy to get into if you've never played one, but Dragon Ball Project: Multi was received well regardless. People have already tried going back to things like Pokemon Unite after playing the Dragon Ball game but are having a tough time leaving the action of Dragon Ball Project: Multi behind.

"I do hope this game gets an official launch because I can 100% see this having a pretty dedicated audience," one player said after the beta concluded.

Dragon Ball Project: Multi will be out in 2025 and seems to be coming to the iOS, Android, and PC platforms at this time.