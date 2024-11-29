Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Already on Sale for Black Friday

Fighting games can be hit or miss, so when a great one comes around, it gets noticed. While Tekken 8 was the best fighting game this year, none made more of a splash than Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. From positive reviews, an enormous amount of fighters, and an insanely difficult boss, the fourth Dragon Ball Z: Budakai Tenkaichi game has become one of the biggest talks of the town in gaming in 2024. Now, Black Friday deals on many sites have made it easier to get in on the Dragon Ball goodness for cheap.

Despite releasing in October, the game hasn’t been on sale at all. There have been other Dragon Ball games that have been more frequent in sales like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Therefore, with the many Black Friday sales at every site, some have managed to discount Sparking! Zero to a rather decent price.

Currently, four sites have Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero on sale: Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon. Both GameStop and Best Buy have the game discounted from $69.99 to $49.99. Meanwhile, Amazon and Walmart are selling it for 29% off, making it $49.94. While they aren’t as deep as other Black Friday deals, it’s still both about $20 off on each site. These deals extend to both the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions, so all console gamers can get in on the deal. There isn’t a clear deadline as to when the sale goes away, but many other deals of a similar ilk end early next week, so this may be the same.

The Dragon Ball series has been quite successful in the gaming industry. One of its biggest hits for the franchise was Dragon Ball FighterZ, a fighting game by the team behind Guilty Gear, Arc System Works. It was a grand slam in the e-sports community at EVO, bringing some talented players like SonicFox and Hikari to the forefront. While Sparking! Zero is done by Spike Chunsoft, it has a lot of potential to debut at big events, as fans across the globe have been battling against each other and enjoying it.

Even if you’re facing some of esports’ best players and meta picks, none will be as hard as pre-update Great Ape Vegeta. Many players, even on normal difficulty, were getting wrecked by the Vegeta variant which made it hard to progress. It has since been fixed, but it certainly made for some nice entertainment. Yet, fans still absolutely adored the amount of fanservice and narrative within Sparking! Zero. Furthermore, there are over 180 playable characters to choose from. Given the popularity of Dragon Ball, it’s not too surprising that the game would have that many characters. In our review, we said, “Like many of the characters that fans can choose within it, Sparking! Zero is a fusion of the past and present to offer a new experience that’s going to have a bright future.”

As mentioned before, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is on sale at Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy for around $49.99. If explosive fighting sequences and Akira Toriyama’s iconic designs are up your alley, you may want to get on those deals before they go away.