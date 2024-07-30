Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer Confirms 15 More Classic Characters

Dragon Ball fans have seen some surprise fighter announcements for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero such as Kakunsa, but for the most part, many of the fighters are expected in one way or another. The biggest question was how much the characters’ different forms and transformations would be split up, but given how many character slots there are, it was evident that we’d get a different character for pretty much every transformation you could think of. That’s exactly what’s happened today, too, with a new Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero trailer confirming 15 more characters that all come from the early days of Dragon Ball Z.

Those include members of the Ginyu Force like Captain Ginyu himself as well as five different forms for Frieza. If you hadn’t figured it out by now, this trailer followed a similar pattern as previous ones by adopting a theme with this them being the Saiyan and Namek sagas. Even members of Frieza’s army like Cui, a character who isn’t seen nearly as much as the others around these sagas, makes an appearance.

Not to be outdone by everyone else, some smaller fighters that have had far less of a presence in past games will also be in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Those include Chiaotzu as well as the Saibamen themselves, though unless there’s some wonky balancing going on or a massive skill gap, it’s difficult to imagine a Saibaman taking on Ultra Instinct Goku.

The new characters revealed today for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero are listed below:

New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Characters from the Saiyan and Namek Sagas

Chiaotzu Saibaman Cui Dodoria Zarbon Super Zarbon Nail Frieza – First Form Frieza- Second Form Frieza- Third Form Frieza- Fourth Form Frieza- Fourth Form Full Power Guldo Recoome Ginyu

Considering how Goku, Vegeta, and their fusions and powerups are already taking up a significant portion of the roster, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise either to see Frieza taking up five of these 15 new character slots. By the looks of the current roster that still has slots to fill, it looks like we’re waiting for just under 50 more characters to be revealed for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero before the game comes out in October.