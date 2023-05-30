Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3 Adding the Ginyu Force

Dragon Ball: The Breakers launched late last year to somewhat tepid reviews. It is, after all, a bit of a strange game, putting the Dragon Ball universe into an asymmetrical action game. Instead of playing as incredibly powerful Super Saiyans, you're teaming up with six other ordinary characters to take on one of the franchise's many villains. That said, there are still some dedicated players who have been enjoying the Dragon Ball meets Dead by Daylight gameplay. For those players, there is about to be a big reason to hop back in as publisher Bandai Namco announced that Season 3 will bring the powerful Ginyu Force to the game as a new Raider.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3 officially launches on June 9. As mentioned, the big addition is the Ginyu Force as a playable Raider. The game launched with Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu as available Raiders, with Vegeta coming in the second season. Adding the Ginyu Force should be interesting. Keep in mind, Raiders are controlled by a single player, so being in control of a team of five should significantly change things up.

Mark your calendars for the ultimate battle on June 9th as DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Season 3 arrives with new challenges, fierce foes, and unimaginable power.

Prepare for an epic showdown like never before! #DBTB pic.twitter.com/ay87kMyJmU — Dragon Ball: The Breakers (@DBTB_EN) May 30, 2023

Of course, the Ginyu Force isn't the only thing coming with the new season. Players will also have two new Survivor Skins to buy with TP Tokens. Those two skins are for Dende and King Kai. No word yet on if King Kai's pals Bubbles and Gregory will eventually join him, though. Alongside those purchasable skins, players will be able to rank up through the Dragon Tier rewards to eventually get a Fortuneteller Baba Survivor Skin. Plus, a brand-new map will take players to a snow-covered mountain.

On top of all this, Bandai Namco is starting up a public test server for Season 3 on May 31. If you decide to participate, you'll get three Season 3 Summon Tickets and 5,000 Zeni for your time. Either way, this update could be the injection of fun Dragon Ball: The Breakers needs. If nothing else, having the full Ginyu Force available as a Raider will make things much more chaotic.