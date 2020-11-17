Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot A New Power Awakens - Part 2 Trailer Shows Off Golden Frieza Fight, New Mode

✖

Bandai Namco shared a new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot trailer this week to welcome the release of A New Power Awakens – Part Two, the second story DLC to release for the game. Included in that DLC that’s scheduled to launch on Tuesday is another boss fight that’ll pit players against the resurrected and empowered Golden Frieza. The new content is based around the Resurrection F movie, but the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot team has put their own twist on it this time with new features and returning characters back in the story.

The trailer below shows off what you’ll find in the new DLC if you’re picking it up this week. Golden Frieza is a character who needs little introduction if you’re familiar with the Resurrection F movie and Dragon Ball Super, and for the first time, this version of Frieza will be in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Frieza is back and this time revenge has a new form. Can the Z-Warriors stop Frieza's invasion of Earth? #DBZKakarot DLC A New Power Awakens Ep. 2 for DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT goes live tomorrow! Are you ready to push your Saiyan limits? https://t.co/qYiiHOHksA pic.twitter.com/IP1Tr5fxW7 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 16, 2020

But unlike the movie, Golden Frieza is coming back with some extra characters who we didn’t see return previously. The Ginyu Force is also making an appearance, an example of the creative liberties taken when making the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot story its own.

To take on all these new and returning foes, both Goku and Vegeta will have a new transformation at their disposal. They’ll be able to reach the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan form which, as Goku states, is much easier remembered as Super Saiyan Blue given how their transformations look.

Also joining Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot in the DLC is a new horde mode that’ll see players fighting tons of enemies at one time. Ryosuke Hara, lead producer of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, explained in a PlayStation Blog post about the DLC that this sort of mode wouldn’t mix well with the game’s combat system as it stands, so some adjustments were made to enemy behaviors to make the system work.

“One example is the Z Combination,” Hara said. “When launching this skill in the Horde Battle, you will be able to wipe out numerous enemies at once. And the number of enemies you’re able to take out depends on the amount of combos you’ve been able to connect before launching the Z Combination. So combos will mean a lot more compared to what they do in regular battles.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC releases Tuesday.