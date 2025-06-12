Fans Have a Limited Time to Try Out New Dragon Ball Game for Free

The latest brand-new Dragon Ball video game was announced last August. Since then, we haven’t heard too much about the new battle arena game. But that’s all about to change as the newly unveiled Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra hosts its first open play test! Gamers can check out the first team-based, free-to-play Dragon Ball game for free by opting in to the play test across Steam, PlayStation, and mobile platforms. This first chance to test drive the newest Dragon Ball game runs from June 11th to June 15th.

Bandai Namco shared the announcement trailer for Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra just last week. So, it’s pretty exciting that gamers are already able to jump in and check out the team-based fighting action for themselves. The trailer shows off many beloved fan-favorite characters in action, ready to join the battlefield as part of players’ 4 vs 4 team battle squads. If you haven’t gotten a chance to see it yet, you can check out the Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra trailer below:

As you can see, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra immerses players in the world of Dragon Ball with 4 vs. 4 team battles. Several iconic characters, including Goku, Android 18, and Trunks, have already been revealed. Players will face off against one another and in-game bosses alike. Like many free-to-play fighting games, different characters will take on different roles, including Damage, Tank, and Technical options. And yes, there will be character skins, special animations, and more.

If the trailer and description for this new Dragon Ball game have you ready to jump into the action, you can! The game’s first network test is live now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, and mobile platforms. The test is expected to arrive on Nintendo Switch, as well, but ran into unexpected delays.

How to Join the Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Playtest

The current playtest runs from June 11th until June 15th at 10:59 PM Pacific Time. As long as the playtest is still live, checking out Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is easy and free. No advance applications are required. To join the Network Test, you simply need to search for and download the game on your preferred platform.

To play on PC via Steam, simply head to the game’s Steam page. Then, hit “Join the Playtest” to download the game. Once the files are downloaded, you can launch and play the game on your PC. Be sure to check out the listed PC specs first to make sure you’ll be able to run the game.

For PlayStation consoles, add the game to your library from the PlayStation Store and download to participate. There is a PS4 and PS5 version of the game available, so choose accordingly for your console.

Mobile gamers can grab the playtest from the iOS or Google Play Store, just as they would any other mobile game. Simply search for and download Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra.

For now, Nintendo Switch users won’t be able to participate in the play test. However, Bandai is working on a solution and may add the game to the platform before the play test period ends on June 15th. So, you can always check the Nintendo Switch eShop for the game to see if the issue has been resolved.