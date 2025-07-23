Dune: Awakening Players Are Ruining the Game for Each Other

Dune: Awakening is the latest game to expand upon the rich world of Arrakis, and it’s now been out long enough for players to have a decent feel for it. Unfortunately, that also means that the players have had enough time to figure out how to exploit mechanics in their favor, even if the developers are trying to handle those situations and patch them out as they appear. As you might expect with any game that includes survival and some kind of PVP, it doesn’t take long for players to be the ones who ruin the experience of the game for other players.

One of the big issues that has spoiled Dune: Awakening for some players is how PVP is somewhat necessary if you want to participate in endgame content. The lack of dedicated PVE servers means that you might end up deciding that you don’t want to commit to the game, and that’s a big part of why the recent reviews for Dune: Awakening on Steam have now dipped down to “Mixed.”

Players Have Become Menaces in Dune: Awakening

Image Courtesy of Funcom

From its release, this has been the case to some extent in Dune: Awakening. Some of the early issues came from bugs, which led to Funcom deciding to release daily patches in the beginning in an effort to smooth out gameplay and problems as much as possible between major patches. Luckily, you don’t have to worry as much about bug-related problems ruining the game for you, as it runs decently well with far fewer glitches.

One of the first—and possibly most memorable—ways that players started tormenting each other came from figuring out that you can crush people in PVP areas with an ornithopter. There’s not a lot you can do against an ornithopter that’s determined to flatten you like a pancake, which is understandably frustrating for the players being squished. That can be enough to deter many from continuing the game.

Of course, ornithopters aren’t the only overpowered way you can frustrate other players, and this next method isn’t limited to PVP areas. Some players have decided to bait sandworms to players crossing the sands, which is a special kind of diabolical. When you die to a sandworm, you lose everything you’re carrying and can’t get it back. Losing everything you have with you is enough to make anybody quit a game, especially if it sets back your progress.

Image Courtesy of Funcom

Now, the latest issues seem to be players finding ways to dupe items. It’s a lot more mild than the other two examples, but depending on how the duping glitches are used, it can become annoying. Given the progression of various exploits, even weeks after the game’s initial release, it feels like there’s always going to be a new issue that comes up, and the option to have fully functional private servers for those who want to enjoy Dune: Awakening without worrying about losing everything to mean-spirited players.