Dungeons & Dragons’ Critical Role Book is Trending Towards Some Huge Sales Numbers

The partnership between Dungeons & Dragons and Critical Role could prove to be a very profitable one for both parties. Earlier today, D&D PR chief Greg Tito noted that internal metrics indicated that the upcoming Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount had the most pre-orders and general excitement since the release of D&D’s core rulebooks for Fifth Edition five years ago. Although Dungeons & Dragons has experienced a huge resurgence in recent years, Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount quickly separated itself from other D&D book releases by reaching the #1 best-selling new fantasy book on Amazon nearly two months before its release.

Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount is a new campaign setting book that explores the continent of Wildemount, a world created by Matthew Mercer for the popular web series Critical Role, a series in which Mercer and several other professional voice actors play Dungeons & Dragons. D&D’s upswing in popularity has correlated with the rise of Critical Role, which raised over $12 million last year on Kickstarter to fund an animated series based on the show’s first campaign. The news that their new sourcebook is trending to be D&D’s bestselling book since the core rulebooks is just the latest sign that the “Critter community,” as Critical Role fans tend to call themselves, are a force to be reckoned with in geek culture.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount has also led to a surge in pre-orders on D&D Beyond, a D&D character builder and longtime sponsor of Critical Role. Developer Adam Bradford noted that Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount had quickly become the most pre-ordered book on their service as well.

Considering the book’s early sales success, Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount seems destined to reach the top of several bestsellers list. We’ll see just how much of a behemoth Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount becomes when it’s released on March 17th. Pre-orders are live now with a 40% discount.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.