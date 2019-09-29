Keep the Latest Dungeons & Dragons Campaign Going With New Hellbound Heists





A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement provides options for players who want to keep exploring the Nine Hells after the end of Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus. Earlier this month, Dungeons & Dragons released their latest campaign adventure Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, which send players into the Nine Hells to save Baldur’s Gate. The adventure will take players from Level 1 to Level 13 and will pit players against demon lords, archdevils, and countless infernal creatures. And now, a new supplement provides additional storylines for players who don’t want to depart the Nine Hells after the adventure ends.

Hellbound Heists is a new DMs Guild supplement containing work by nearly a dozen of the DMs Guild’s top writers. The adventure contains nine different “heist” adventures, each focused on a different level of the Nine Hells. As players descend further into hell, they’ll have to grow more powerful, as they’ll be tasked with freeing prisoners, navigating infernal politics, and stealing from all-powerful Archdevils. From a train ride through frigid Cania to raiding Asmodeus’s private library for a powerful book, players will have to use their wits if they want to survive the hellish adventures in the supplement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hellbound Heists can either be used as a series of standalone adventures or as a loose campaign of adventures that pushes players further into hell. In addition to the nine heists, the supplement also contains over two dozen monsters, several magical items, and even a guide to creating your own Hellbound Heist. There’s even a new Infernal War Machine for players to use (and wreck) as they romp through the Nine Hells.



Hellbound Heists is available on the DMs Guild for $25.95, with additional options for Print on Demand. The creators are also offering a discounted price of $19.95 that’s only available during the book’s first week of release.