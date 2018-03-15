‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Introduces Their Own Monstrous Version of March Madness

Get ready for a single elimination tournament featuring some of the scariest monsters from Dungeons & Dragons!

The popular tabletop game announced “Mordenkainen’s Mayhem,” a new seven week program centered around a single elimination tournament featuring monsters from their upcoming book Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes. Each matchup will air live on D&D’s Twitch channel.

While most pop culture brackets (like our very own 64 character tournament!) have winners selected by popular vote, Dungeons & Dragons is mixing things up by having members of the D&D team control each creature in weekly fights to the death. Chris Lindsay, product manager for D&D, will serve as the DM/referee of each bout.

Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes focuses on the conflict of the multiverse, so we could see anything from deposed princes of hell to driders show up in the tournament. The tournament is also meant to act as a preview of sorts for the book, and what some of the monsters can do to a party of adventurers if they aren’t careful. We do know that the book will feature several monsters with high challenge ratings, so this tournament could feature some incredibly epic battles.

Dungeons & Dragons hasn’t announced the full bracket, as they want to keep some of the monsters a surprise. However, they did announce which staffers would be participating in their dangerous tournament. Kate Irwin, Adam Lee, Ari Levitch, Shelly Mazzanoble, Nathan Stewart, Emi Tanji, Matt Warren, and Kate Welch will also serve as competitors in the upcoming event.

Dungeons & Dragons plans to stream one match per week on Monday at 4 PM PT on their Twitch channel. In order to keep battles from going over an hour, Chris Lindsay plans on adding some wrinkles to each match that may involve audience participation. For those who can’t watch the matches live, D&D will air recaps on Twitch and on social media throughout the week. Fans can also watch replays of the battle via D&D’s Twitch channel.

Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes comes out on May 29th, with an early game store release of May 18th. The book will cost $49.99