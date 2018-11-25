Add Mechs and Gundams to Your ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Campaign With New Supplement

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement has a host of new rules for adding various mechanical constructs and vehicles to your fantasy campaign.

While Dungeons & Dragons is typically associated with high fantasy, several of its popular campaign settings use elements of steampunk in their worlds. The most well-known of these is Eberron, a world where countries are connected by magically-powered high speed trains and sentient constructs called Warforged are playable characters.

Recently, Vall Syrene and Mogman Dubloon released a new 100 page publication designed to add rules for adding mechs, tanks, and even sci-fi vehicles to your D&D campaign. The Greasemonkey’s Handbook has rules for building and piloting various types of mechs, along with new spells, subclasses, and a ton of magic items, many of which have ties to mechanical constructs.

The heart of The Greasemonkey’s Handbook is the ATUM, an All-Terrain Utility Machine that can be piloted by both players or NPCs. These ATUMs can be customized with three different chassis, over 80 weapon types, and 36 different upgrade types, giving players plenty of options when building their very own mech for battle.

There’s also stats for “Soul Caged” ATUMs, sentient mechs controlled by the souls of demons or fey creatures. These mechs can easily be adapted into mechanical terrors that can be dropped into classic “high fantasy” campaigns.

Of course, there’s more than just giant mechs in The Greasemonkey’s Handbook. There’s also over 20 steampunk-inspired weapons in the guide, including Tesla Gloves, energy blades, and revolvers. Plus, many of the magic items in the guide can be used in any setting, even ones that don’t have a whiff of modern technology.

Not only is this new supplement great for adding a new wrinkle to Eberron campaigns, it can also be utilized for campaigns set in the Magic: The Gathering world of Ravnica. Since D&D recently released The Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica, this new guide even has some hooks and backgrounds that are made just for the Ravnica campaign setting.

The Greasemonkey’s Handbook can be yours for just $9.99 and is available on DMs Guild, a site run by Wizards of the Coast that serves as a marketplace for 5e supplements and adventures.