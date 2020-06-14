New Dungeons & Dragons Adventures by Petersen Games Perfectly Blend Cosmic Terror and High Fantasy

The prolific creator of the Call of Cthulhu tabletop RPG and a designer on some of the greatest video games of all time is now releasing full-length Dungeons & Dragons adventures featuring his take on terrifying eldritch threats. Petersen Games is releasing a series of Cthulhu Mythos adventure paths made for Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition. Co-written by Sandy Petersen, the original creator of the Call of Cthulhu tabletop RPG, each adventure path is split into four acts that form a full-length campaign that takes players from Level 1 to Level 14 or 15, and uses the rules found in Petersen's Cthulhu Mythos 5E supplement. To date, Petersen Games has released one full campaign titled Ghoul Island, and recently released the first book of its Yig Snake Granddaddy campaign, with additional chapters coming out later this summer.

Ghoul Island mixes urban adventure with jungle and underground exploration as players battle to free the city of Farzeen from the influence of Ghatanothoa and the sentient ghouls that inhabit the island. Meanwhile, Yig Snake Granddaddy gives players the chance to explore an untamed wilderness filled with prehistoric creatures and dangerous serpentfolk. Both campaigns are also unmistakably D&D adventures that wouldn't fit well within Call of Cthulhu or other RPGs that deal with cosmic horror. While players are typically trying to stop plots to resurrect ancient gods or other terrors in Call of Cthulhu, high level Dungeons & Dragons characters potentially have the abilities to wipe the foul influences of the Great Old Ones from the land...if they don't go mad in the process. These campaigns will push the players a bit more than the usual D&D campaign - they're written to be a bit more brutal and unforgiving - but players will still feel like they're playing Dungeons & Dragons.

Petersen is one of the most well-known tabletop creators in the industry, and it's fascinating to see his take on Dungeons & Dragons. These adventures are heart-pounding and tense, but don't stray too far from the tenets of the game. If you want to experience a true blend of cosmic horror and high fantasy, check out either Ghoul Island or Yig Snake Granddaddy today. Each chapter of Ghoul Island can either be purchased as a PDF for $15.00 or as a physical book for $24.99. Petersen Games also has a subscription available so that you can receive new chapters each month. More information can be found on Petersen Games' website.

