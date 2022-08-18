Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen Cover Art

Wizards of the Coast has unveiled three new covers for its upcoming Dragonlance campaign book. As part of today's Wizards Presents, Wizards of the Coast revealed the standard cover and two alternate art covers for its upcoming Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen campaign book. The standard cover features art by Cynthia Sheppard and shows Lord Soth looming in the background as a number of dragons and draconians assemble in front of him. You can check out the standard cover below:

(Photo: Cynthia Sheppard/Wizards of the Coast)

The first alternate cover art by Chase Stone also features Lord Soth. This cover will only be available in hobby stores. You can check out the retail alternate art cover below:

(Photo: Chase Stone/Wizards of the Coast)

Finally, Wizards of the Coast is producing a "Deluxe version" of Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen, which comes with a copy of the campaign book, a copy of the Dragonlance: Heroes of Krynn board game, and a DM screen. The deluxe bundle also features an exclusive cover, featuring art by Antonio José Manzanedo. You can check out that art below:

This marks the first time that Wizards has produced three covers for a single D&D 5E book. Of course, most new books don't have a book/board game bundle involved, but it still marks an interesting wrinkle for D&D collectors moving forward.

Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen is a brand new adventure campaign set during the early days of the War of the Lance. In addition to a traditional campaign, Wizards is also publishing the Dragonlance: Heroes of Krynn board game that lets players simulate large-scale battles. The decisions made in the board game sessions will impact the overall campaign, although players can also choose to play either the D&D campaign or the board game on their own.

Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen will be released on December 6th.