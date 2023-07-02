Dungeons & Dragons' Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel Gets Miniatures Set

WizKids is producing a pricy set of miniatures based on last year's hit Dungeons & Dragons anthology. WizKids will release D&D Icons of the Realms: Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel – Monsters Boxed Set, a new miniatures set containing 8 miniatures. Included in the set are a Tlacatecolo, an Aurumvorax Den Leader, a Riverine, a Pari, a Haint, a Whistler, and a Tlexolotl, all of which are painted. The planned release for the set is December 2023, with the set having a retail price of $89.99. The higher price point is likely due to the smaller size of the set – WizKids typically charges more for its boxed sets than blind boxes that contain a random assortment of miniatures.

Originally released in July 2022, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is an adventure anthology book, with the titular Radiant Citadel serving as a hub to different worlds, many of which had roots in real-world cultures and traditions. The book was "setting neutral," meaning that it could be used with any D&D campaign regardless of their setting. The book was written entirely by a team of POC writers, a first for a Wizards of the Coast D&D book. The book was nominated for a Nebula Award for best Game Writing earlier this year.

Writers for the book include Justice Ramin Arman, Dominique Dickey, Ajit A. George, Basheer Ghouse, Alastor Guzman, D. Fox Harrell, T.K. Johnson, Felice Tzehuei Kuan, Surena Marie, Mimi Mondal, Mario Ortegón, Miyuki Jane Pinckard, Pam Punzalan, Erin Roberts, Terry H. Romero, Stephanie Yoon, and the lead designers were Ajit A. George and F. Wesley Schneider.

Expect to see D&D Icons of the Realms: Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel – Monsters Boxed Set hit shelves in game stores in December of this year.