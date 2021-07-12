Popular Magic: The Gathering Plane Is Officially Part of the Dungeons & Dragons Universe

✖

Wizards of the Coast has officially linked a popular Magic: The Gathering plane into Dungeons & Dragons cosmology. Last week, Wizards of the Coast released the second part of a mini-Dungeons & Dragons adventure released to promote the upcoming "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" Magic: The Gathering set. The adventure itself is set in the Forgotten Realms, but the new chapter titled "The Hidden Page" revealed that the adventure's villain is actually a denizen of another plane - the Magic: The Gathering plane of Ravnica. The chapter reveals that Tyreus has traveled to the Forgotten Realms from his home plane to search for artifacts left behind by his grandmother Sylvene, who was also a Ravnica resident that planeswalked to the Forgotten Realms and met her future husband there.

While Wizards of the Coast has brought its two signature franchises much closer in recent years, this marks the first time that a character from a Magic: The Gathering world has made an appearance in an "official" Dungeons & Dragons adventure set in a D&D planes of existence. This also means that Ravnica (and likely various other Magic: The Gathering planes) are all part of D&D's multiverse and could be visited by any mage with access to the spell plane shift.

Making Ravnica a part of D&D cosmology isn't exactly a surprise given that Wizards of the Coast released a full D&D campaign setting book for Ravnica back in 2018, but the crossover is still a notable crossing of the streams. Although we've seen crossovers between the two brands before, Wizards of the Coast has put up a barrier of sorts to keep its two major franchises from intermingling too much. For example, the upcoming "Adventure in the Forgotten Realms" Magic: The Gathering expansion features no Magic: The Gathering characters, and the two Magic: The Gathering campaign setting books hasn't provided any instructions or tips on how those planes can be visited from other settings such as the Forgotten Realms.

Given the history of both the Forgotten Realms and the Magic: The Gathering multiverse, it's unlikely that we'll ever see a complete merging of those two worlds or a grand team-up adventure with Jace Beleren and Mordenkainen. Still, Wizards of the Coast seems to be a little more willing to intermingle its worlds in ways they wouldn't just a few years ago, so nothing is out of the realm of possibility.

"Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" will be released later this month in stores.