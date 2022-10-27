IDW Reveals Dungeons & Dragons Movie Prequel Comic (Exclusive)

IDW will publish a 96-page Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves graphic novel next February. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves—The Feast of the Moon, a new graphic novel by the creative team of Jeremy Lambert, Ellen Boener, Eduardo Ferigato, and Guillermo Sanna. The standalone graphic novel will feature Edgin the bard (played by Chris Pine in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie) and his band of thieves trying to help a town deal with a dangerous Bandit King. You can check out the cover to the comic, which also features Hugh Grant's Forge Fitzwilliam and a white dragon, down below:

"I can't begin to describe how fun it was to open up my notebook filled with scribbles for old D&D campaigns and start a new chapter for a different kind of story," said Lambert in the press release announcing the new comic. "What I love about these characters is that they aren't the brave, gallant, all-powerful warriors that will forever win the day—they're regular people, just like you or me. They're emotionally messy, and they are completely in over their heads."

"I've always been a huge fantasy fan," says Ferigato. "Dragons, dwarves, elves, and barbarians are all among my favorite things to draw. I think of my style as very cinematic, so I'm really excited for the film and eager to see how it's going to turn out. I hope the fans will have as much fun reading the finished comic as I've had drawing these pages!"

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves—The Feast of the Moon will be released in February 2023. The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie will be released on March 3, 2023.

