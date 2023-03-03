Comic-Con 2022: Dungeons & Dragons Movie Features at Least One Big Cameo

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will feature at least one major cameo by a "well-known" Dungeons & Dragons player. During yesterday's Hall H presentation about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, movie co-director Jonathan Goldstein spoke about the potential of cameos in the upcoming movie. "There is at least one cameo from a well-known, well-liked D&D player," Goldstein said, although he and director John Francis Daley declined to provide any more details.

The two most obvious possibilities are Vin Diesel and Joe Manganiello. Diesel is notably a huge Dungeons & Dragons fan and even played in a "D&Diesel" game filmed by Geek & Sundry several years ago. He's also a co-star with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star Michelle Rodriguez in the Fast & Furious franchise, and Rodriguez has mentioned in multiple interviews that she's ribbed Diesel about appearing in the movie. Manganiello runs a well-known Hollywood D&D game with actors and directors as players and tried for years to get a Dungeons & Dragons movie off the ground. Manganiello has even contributed to official D&D adventures and has served as an ambassador for the game for years.

Another distinct possibility is Stephen Colbert, who was an avid D&D player as a child and has recently appeared in several celebrity games for charity. Colbert has also made a cameo appearance in The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies, another well-known fantasy franchise.

While speaking about the D&D community, Daley also gave a shout out to Critical Role, noting that show's importance in rising the profile of the Dungeons & Dragons game. "We're huge fans of Critical Role," Daley said. "We're so happy they helped to sort of pave the way for D&D stardom and getting people involved and knowing about it. They've done an incredible job and have some awesome material."

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. The movie will be released on March 3, 2023.