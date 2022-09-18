Dungeons & Dragons Rulebook Provides Beefed-Up Exploration Rules

A new rulebook provides Dungeons & Dragons campaigns with a more robust exploration system. Earlier this week, Cubicle 7 launched the Kickstarter for Uncharted Journeys, a new rulebook intended for use in Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition campaigns that includes beefed up rules for journeys and explorations. Uncharted Journeys includes rules for successfully planning a journey, having set roles and responsibilities while on the road, and a variety of prompts that can be used to create fellow travelers, ancient ruins, and encounters while on the road.

Some of the rules from Uncharted Journeys are adapted from Adventures in Middle-Earth, Cubicle 7's Lord of the Rings tabletop roleplaying game that was built using 5E rules. Many D&D campaigns used Adventures in Middle-Earth's exploration rules in part because the default 5E rules are sparse on building out the journey part of a fantasy campaign. Given that exploration is a critical part of making any campaign setting feel like a fleshed-out world, Uncharted Journeys should be an invaluable resource for Dungeons & Dragons players and Dungeon Masters alike.

Cubicle 7 is an experienced tabletop RPG publisher whose works include popular licensed games like Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, Warhammer 40,000 Roleplay: Wrath & Glory, and the Doctor Who roleplaying game. Cubicle 7 is also building out its line of original roleplaying games and settings, with Victoriana and Broken Weave RPGs both on the way.

Backers of the Kickstarter will receive a digital copy of Uncharted Journeys with a $31 pledge. A hardcover version of Uncharted Journeys is available to backers who make a $51 pledge or higher. As of press time, the Kickstarter for Uncharted Journeys has raised $13,000, which is above its initial $10,000 goal. The Kickstarter will run through October 4th.

