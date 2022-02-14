Dying Light 2 Releases First Authority Pack DLC

The first piece of free DLC for Dying Light 2 has now been released after the game’s launch earlier this month. This add-on is just one of numerous pieces of expansion content that developer Techland has committed to release over the course of the next five years. And while what has been released today isn’t necessarily a game-changer for Dying Light 2, those who are currently in the midst of playing the apocalyptic open-world game will surely appreciate the free new items.

This new DLC for Dying Light 2 is specifically called the Authority Pack, and it will be rolling out in three different phases. The first of these phases has arrived today and gives players the ability to acquire a new jacket, cargo pants, and a pair of high-top shoes. The DLC itself is available to download across all versions of Dying Light 2 simply by visiting the game’s store page on each respective platform’s marketplace.

https://twitter.com/DyingLightGame/status/1493246177688621066

As mentioned, the Authority Pack will be rolling out in three waves, all of which are planned to come about this week. While today’s initial DLC items can be downloaded now, the second wave will then come about on Wednesday, February 16th and will give players a set of gauntlets, a windbreaker, and some leather guards. The Authority Pack’s final addition will then come on Friday, February 18th when the Authority hammer will be added to the game. And while this is the first set of DLC content that has come to Dying Light 2, Techland has already promised that the “Ronin Pack” will also be rolling out in the near future as well.

If you are looking to dive into Dying Light 2 for yourself, you can pick up the game right now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Conversely, if you’re looking for an opinionated take on the title, you can also read our own review right here.

Have you been playing Dying Light 2 for yourself recently? And if so, what are your general impressions of the game? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.