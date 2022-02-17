Dying Light 2 Releases Second Free DLC

Dying Light 2 Stay Human fans can now obtain the game’s second free DLC set! The Authority Pack Part II features three items in total: Intimidating Gauntlets, Intimidating Windbreaker, and Intimidating Leather Guards. Three Authority packs will be released, allowing players to complete a Peacekeeper outfit in the game. All in all, it’s a pretty minor update, but for players that want to complete the look, the release should come as welcome news. The price point alone makes the DLC worth it, and Techland has plans to support the game with a lot more free content in the coming months.

Images of the Authority Pack Part II can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/DyingLightGame/status/1493971547698171908

The first Authority Pack was released in the game earlier this week, which included an Intimidating Jacket, Intimidating Cargo Pants, and Intimidating High-Tops. That pack dropped on February 14th, so it seems like a safe bet that the third will release by the end of this week. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Dying Light 2 has only been out since February 4th, so it’s pretty cool to see the game getting free DLC so quickly after release. A steady stream of content should keep players coming back, particularly once the story DLC releases. That content will be paid, but it seems like the game will have plenty of free content released, for those that don’t plan on spending any extra money. When Techland released the game’s post-launch roadmap, some fans expressed concern that the developer was cutting content to release later. However, Techland says that isn’t the case, and the large amount of content in the game seems to disprove that arguement. Hopefully, Dying Light 2 will keep fans hooked for a long time to come!

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

