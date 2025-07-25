Dying Light: The Beast Release Date Has Been Delayed

Dying Light: The Beast is a new spinoff from the beloved zombie survival series. Originally planned as DLC, the game has grown to become a fully-fledged installment in the franchise. Fans have been looking forward to the follow-up to Dying Light 2. In fact, early previews have praised the game as a combination of the best parts of both prior Dying Light games. But now, Techland has confirmed that fans will be waiting a bit longer than originally planned to play Dying Light: The Beast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest Dying Light game was originally announced in 2024. Since then, trailers and press previews have confirmed this may be the best installment yet. Naturally, that means fans of Kyle Crane and zombie survival games have been looking forward to Dying Light: The Beast’s release next month. With preview events underway and pre-order bonuses revealed, the game looked like it would be ready to meet its August 22nd release date. But now, it appears the devs need a little more time.

Play video

Despite early excitement and positive press surrounding Dying Light: The Beast, it’s not entirely surprising to learn the game has been delayed. Developer Techland recently revealed that it has cancelled two of its upcoming games. The press release did not confirm which titles were cancelled, leading to some concern about the future of the Dying Light franchise. However, Techland was adamant it wanted to keep focus on releasing Dying Light: The Beast for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. At that time, the game was still slated to release on August 22nd. Now, it seems that even with other projects out of the way, Dying Light: The Beast still needs more time.

On July 25th, Techland shared its decision to delay Dying Light: The Beast via a news post on the game’s Steam page. Dying Light: The Beast will now release on September 18th. This just just about a month later than the originally planned date. In its message on Steam, Techland notes that the delay is “to allow for extra polishing work.” The studio also notes that first impressions are essential to the success of a game. That means Techland wants to take an additional month to “address final details that make all the difference between good and great.”

Image courtesy of Techland

Specifically, the studio will focus on fine-tuning gameplay balance, streamlining UI, and working on in-game physics and animations. Techland will continue to provide updates and will share its playable demo at Gamescom as intended. But players will be waiting a bit longer for the full release. Hopefully, the extra time will ensure that Dying Light: The Beast is worth the wait.

Dying Light: The Beast will release on September 18th for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is still available for pre-order, with exclusive bonuses including special weapons and armor.

Are you looking forward to Dying Light: The Beast? Will you be pre-ordering it despite the delay? Let us know in the comments below.