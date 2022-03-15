Electronic Arts Cancels EA Play Live 2022

Electronic Arts will not be holding an EA Play Live event during 2022, the publisher announced this week. The annual EA Play Live event typically takes place during the summer amid things like E3 and the rest of the big gaming events, but EA has opted instead to not hold one central event where its announcements will be shared. Announcements have still been teased, however, with more info on different projects to be revealed “when the time is right.”

The confirmation of EA Play Live’s cancellation was shared by an EA representative in a statement to IGN. The publisher said it loved how EA Play Live connected the community but said that things weren’t “lining up” to hold the event this year.

“We love EA Play Live as it’s our way of connecting with our players and sharing what’s new with all of you,” the statement said. “However, this year things aren’t lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year!”

EA had not been hyping up its EA Play Live event for 2022 or anything of that nature, but the return of the event was an expected one since it’s taken place in past years whether in-person or via an online format. This event is the same one previously known simply as EA Play but was rebranded to EA Play Live after the publisher’s subscription service adopted the former as its name.

This confirmation of the event’s no-show for the summer follows continued rumors that E3 2022 will be an all-digital event this year, assuming it even happens at all. Gamescom, the gaming event that takes place in Germany, by comparison, has been confirmed to be a hybrid event this year with online elements still offering those at home a way to take part.

EA has a number of games to look forward to including the Dead Space remake which just recently got a release window as well as the supposed sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. No big event to look forward to means it’s harder to pinpoint when we’ll hear about those sorts of games, but the summer will hopefully still bring news about EA’s projects even if the central event isn’t happening.