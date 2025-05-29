EA Sports College Football 26 Trailer Reveals New Features

After the official reveal yesterday, fans finally get their first look at EA Sports College Football 26, set to release on July 10th. The reveal trailer showed off many of the teams players will be able to pick from as they compete from Pasadena to Chapel Hill to claim victory. With each iteration, EA builds upon the series and EA Sports College Football 26 looks to be the best yet thanks to some new features spotted in the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the EA Sports College Football 26 reveal trailer, new features like dynamic lighting and weather, home crowd advantage, and defensive line running stunts were spotted. These are likely only a handful of the upgrades EA has implemented with this year’s College Football game. New coaches, new players, and more await players on the field with EA Sports College Football 26.

EA Sports College Football 26, players can begin their journey as a high school recruit and work toward a Heisman or even become a coach and lead their team to victory. Bigger plays will make each game feel more impactful along this journey. All of this high-octane action will be commentated by the likes of Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, Jesse Palmer, and more, providing insight and expertise as your team progresses.

Various game modes are included in EA Sports College Football 26. This includes Dynasty, Road To Glory, College Football Ultimate Team, Road To The College Football Playoff, and Team Builder. Players will be able to enjoy cross-play as well, meaning there will be no shortage of players to beat.

EA Sports College Football 26 launches on July 10th, and players have multiple options on how to pre-order and purchase. Those who pre-order the MVP Bundle will not only gain three-day early access but will also get Madden Football 26 as well. The Deluxe Edition does not have the additional game but does include the three-day early access.