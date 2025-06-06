EA Sports F1 25 First Update Releasing Soon, Here’s What It Does

EA Sports F1 25 launched in late May to solid critical and commercial results, giving racing fans yet another Codemasters game to dive into. That said, every game can be improved, and F1 25 is getting its first major update early next week. EA Sports and Codemasters haven’t shared an official release date for the patch, they did share the full patch notes for update 1.03. As expected, this initial patch is chock-full of important changes that are to please F1 25 fans.

One important change should level the playing field in Driver Career. There was an issue giving Konnersport and APXGP teams more Resource Points. That’s been fixed, though Codemasters isn’t taking away any previously earned RP. They’ve also fixed several lighting issues and given players the ability to turn HDR on or off at will on console. On top of all that, the team has done a pass on Logitech racing wheels to make them handle even better.

If you want the full rundown on all the changes to EA Sports F1 25, check out the entire list of patch notes below.

Highlights

Fixed an issue where visual effects of light rain were incorrectly represented, resulting in damp conditions appearing dry

Some players had reported that during a race, the car would begin to feel as though it was driving in ‘light rain’ conditions, however, the weather conditions did not reflect that. Visual weather in these instances now better reflects how the car feels.

Fixed an issue in Driver Career where the Konnersport and APXGP teams were receiving an unfairly large amount of Resource Points

For existing saves, incorrectly accrued Resource Points won’t be taken away but Konnersport/APXGP will now earn points at the normal rate, balancing out compared to other teams over time. New Driver Career saves games will work as intended from the start.

Fixed an issue where with HDR set to On, the Gamma slider was locked

HDR setting will now default to Auto (PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Only)

To enable or disable HDR on console, please do so in your console settings rather than in-game.

Updated build configuration to enable Intel XeSS Frame Generation (XeFG) on compatible hardware (PC Only)

Once you have selected your preferred Frame Generation option, please be sure to restart F1 25 for this change to take effect.

Fixed a number of trackside markings at Belgium which may have caused issues with the track limits penalty system

Fixed a number of trackside markings at Miami which may have caused issues with the track limits penalty system

Added a launch notification to recommend updating to the F1 25 Game Ready NVIDIA Driver (576.52) for those on older drivers (PC Only)

Fixed an issue with one piece of Carlos Sainz’s post-race voiceover where it appeared he’d forgotten which team he was driving for

Updated the 2025 sponsors in Braking Point post-race interview sequences

Circuits

Fixed a small number of issues with the track surface at Miami

Fixed a small off-track surface area near the pit lane entrance at Belgium

Repositioned team members holding pit boards at Belgium so they can reach over the wall correctly

Fixed an issue at Japan where cars would slightly clip through garage objects as they left their pit box

Updated the car monitors for several F2 teams

Updated Tsunoda’s driver monitor in the garage to show his correct number

Updated the Alpine Paddock building

Vehicles

Fixed an issue on the Racing Bulls cars to remove a small dark texture which incorrectly appeared when the halo column was turned off

Improved the visual quality of off-track dirt build-up on tyres

Improved the visual quality of tyre shadows for multiple vehicles

Improved reflections on car bodywork in the Customisation menus

Fixed an issue in Braking Point where the Konnersport 2024 car’s steering wheel screen would sometimes flicker in certain camera angles

Audio

Fixed an issue which could, in rare circumstances, cause engine audio to cut out

Fixed an issue where the Engineer could sometimes advise you to ‘overtake to avoid dirty air’ while in the Safety Car queue or under Virtual Safety Car conditions

Fixed an issue where the sound of increasing ratings could become stuck after opening and closing the Details section of the Ratings screen after a race

Fixed an issue where the commentator could get the weather wrong before the race in Las Vegas and Spain

Career

Fixed an issue in My Team where moving between screens after a Driver Timeline Event appears could cause lighting problems

Fixed an issue in My Team where some activities which decreased morale were described as increasing morale

Fixed an issue in Driver Career where driver milestone events were not being shown correctly when returning to the Driver HQ after a race

Fixed an issue where the Help Tutorial at the end of the first season of a Driver Career would not be functional

Fixed an issue on the Teammate Rivalry screen where the celebrating driver’s animation could pause briefly after a race

Fixed a graphical issue with window reflections in the Team Workstation

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue in the Invitationals lobby where the Objective Rewards could appear on top of the Player menu

Fixed an issue where changing a League multiplayer lobby via Racenet would sometimes not show the correct changes to every player in that Lobby

Fixed an issue on the League Racing screen where the “Last edited by” section would appear blank the first time a player entered a League

Fixed an issue in Local Multiplayer where Player 1 & Player 2’s identification colours could get mixed up on various screens

Fixed an issue where the Player Hub on the Main Menu would not be visible after returning from a LAN game (PS5 Only)

Customisation

Fixed an issue in the Decal Editor where editing a randomised design would only update one side of the car

Fixed a number of minor issues with the placement and appearance of numbers and sponsors in the Decal Editor

These issues include problems with the visual quality of some badges and driver numbers, the snapping mode option, and the application of decals on a randomised design.

Peripherals (Wheels/Controllers)

Logitech wheel Force Feedback refinements to several devices

These refinements relate to wheel dampening and aligning torque, with Trueforce-enabled devices also benefitting from a further review. The intention is to improve the balance of the force feedback strength, whilst respecting elements of the experience from previous titles and maintaining consistency across all platforms.

Added Steering Controls to all default Simucube Wheel Base preset control schemes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where changes to the “Turn Cue Frequency” accessibility setting were not reflected in-game

Stability

Fixed a crash that could happen when quickly moving between Team Owner screens in My Team

Fixed a crash that could happen when quickly moving between Vendor Goals screens in F1 World

Miscellaneous