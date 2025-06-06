EA Sports F1 25 First Update Releasing Soon, Here’s What It Does

EA Sports F1 25 launched in late May to solid critical and commercial results, giving racing fans yet another Codemasters game to dive into. That said, every game can be improved, and F1 25 is getting its first major update early next week. EA Sports and Codemasters haven’t shared an official release date for the patch, they did share the full patch notes for update 1.03. As expected, this initial patch is chock-full of important changes that are to please F1 25 fans.
One important change should level the playing field in Driver Career. There was an issue giving Konnersport and APXGP teams more Resource Points. That’s been fixed, though Codemasters isn’t taking away any previously earned RP. They’ve also fixed several lighting issues and given players the ability to turn HDR on or off at will on console. On top of all that, the team has done a pass on Logitech racing wheels to make them handle even better.
If you want the full rundown on all the changes to EA Sports F1 25, check out the entire list of patch notes below.
EA Sports F1 25 Update 1.03 Patch Notes
Highlights
- Fixed an issue where visual effects of light rain were incorrectly represented, resulting in damp conditions appearing dry
Some players had reported that during a race, the car would begin to feel as though it was driving in ‘light rain’ conditions, however, the weather conditions did not reflect that. Visual weather in these instances now better reflects how the car feels.
- Fixed an issue in Driver Career where the Konnersport and APXGP teams were receiving an unfairly large amount of Resource Points
For existing saves, incorrectly accrued Resource Points won’t be taken away but Konnersport/APXGP will now earn points at the normal rate, balancing out compared to other teams over time. New Driver Career saves games will work as intended from the start.
- Fixed an issue where with HDR set to On, the Gamma slider was locked
- HDR setting will now default to Auto (PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Only)
To enable or disable HDR on console, please do so in your console settings rather than in-game.
- Updated build configuration to enable Intel XeSS Frame Generation (XeFG) on compatible hardware (PC Only)
Once you have selected your preferred Frame Generation option, please be sure to restart F1 25 for this change to take effect.
- Fixed a number of trackside markings at Belgium which may have caused issues with the track limits penalty system
- Fixed a number of trackside markings at Miami which may have caused issues with the track limits penalty system
- Added a launch notification to recommend updating to the F1 25 Game Ready NVIDIA Driver (576.52) for those on older drivers (PC Only)
- Fixed an issue with one piece of Carlos Sainz’s post-race voiceover where it appeared he’d forgotten which team he was driving for
- Updated the 2025 sponsors in Braking Point post-race interview sequences
Circuits
- Fixed a small number of issues with the track surface at Miami
- Fixed a small off-track surface area near the pit lane entrance at Belgium
- Repositioned team members holding pit boards at Belgium so they can reach over the wall correctly
- Fixed an issue at Japan where cars would slightly clip through garage objects as they left their pit box
- Updated the car monitors for several F2 teams
- Updated Tsunoda’s driver monitor in the garage to show his correct number
- Updated the Alpine Paddock building
Vehicles
- Fixed an issue on the Racing Bulls cars to remove a small dark texture which incorrectly appeared when the halo column was turned off
- Improved the visual quality of off-track dirt build-up on tyres
- Improved the visual quality of tyre shadows for multiple vehicles
- Improved reflections on car bodywork in the Customisation menus
- Fixed an issue in Braking Point where the Konnersport 2024 car’s steering wheel screen would sometimes flicker in certain camera angles
Audio
- Fixed an issue which could, in rare circumstances, cause engine audio to cut out
- Fixed an issue where the Engineer could sometimes advise you to ‘overtake to avoid dirty air’ while in the Safety Car queue or under Virtual Safety Car conditions
- Fixed an issue where the sound of increasing ratings could become stuck after opening and closing the Details section of the Ratings screen after a race
- Fixed an issue where the commentator could get the weather wrong before the race in Las Vegas and Spain
Career
- Fixed an issue in My Team where moving between screens after a Driver Timeline Event appears could cause lighting problems
- Fixed an issue in My Team where some activities which decreased morale were described as increasing morale
- Fixed an issue in Driver Career where driver milestone events were not being shown correctly when returning to the Driver HQ after a race
- Fixed an issue where the Help Tutorial at the end of the first season of a Driver Career would not be functional
- Fixed an issue on the Teammate Rivalry screen where the celebrating driver’s animation could pause briefly after a race
- Fixed a graphical issue with window reflections in the Team Workstation
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue in the Invitationals lobby where the Objective Rewards could appear on top of the Player menu
- Fixed an issue where changing a League multiplayer lobby via Racenet would sometimes not show the correct changes to every player in that Lobby
- Fixed an issue on the League Racing screen where the “Last edited by” section would appear blank the first time a player entered a League
- Fixed an issue in Local Multiplayer where Player 1 & Player 2’s identification colours could get mixed up on various screens
- Fixed an issue where the Player Hub on the Main Menu would not be visible after returning from a LAN game (PS5 Only)
Customisation
- Fixed an issue in the Decal Editor where editing a randomised design would only update one side of the car
- Fixed a number of minor issues with the placement and appearance of numbers and sponsors in the Decal Editor
These issues include problems with the visual quality of some badges and driver numbers, the snapping mode option, and the application of decals on a randomised design.
Peripherals (Wheels/Controllers)
- Logitech wheel Force Feedback refinements to several devices
These refinements relate to wheel dampening and aligning torque, with Trueforce-enabled devices also benefitting from a further review. The intention is to improve the balance of the force feedback strength, whilst respecting elements of the experience from previous titles and maintaining consistency across all platforms.
- Added Steering Controls to all default Simucube Wheel Base preset control schemes
Accessibility
- Fixed an issue where changes to the “Turn Cue Frequency” accessibility setting were not reflected in-game
Stability
- Fixed a crash that could happen when quickly moving between Team Owner screens in My Team
- Fixed a crash that could happen when quickly moving between Vendor Goals screens in F1 World
Miscellaneous
- Updated the cover art images for multiple songs in EA Music
- Fixed an issue where if you switched teams after winning the Constructors’ Championship, the Driver Statistics screen would not show that you had won a Constructors’ Championship
- Fixed an issue at Jeddah where, on occasion, a Safety Car about to re-enter the pit lane would trigger an incorrect cinematic camera angle
- Fixed an issue where the “Let Me Hear It” Emote would appear blurry on the podium
- Fixed an issue where after a race has been restarted following a red flag, the minimap could still appear as red for some time
- Fixed the subtitles in English to correctly match the post-race Broadcast line: “There was no Ver-stopping Max Verstappen”
- Fixed an issue where the bloom effect on nighttime lighting could disappear during camera movement
- Fixed an issue in VR where the Rewind Tutorial was not visible (PC Only)
- Various visual improvements with Ray Tracing and Path Tracing
- Various UI improvements
- General stability improvements