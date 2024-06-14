EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for COPA Midfielders Evolution

On June 14th, developer Electronic Arts released a brand-new promo called Make Your Mark into EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. This promo gives boosted cards to some of the new faces we'll see in the EURO and Copa America tournaments. Plus, those cards can be further upgraded based on real-world performances during the competitions. Because of that, many of the top cards are going to be very expensive on the Transfer Market. Fortunately, EA Sports FC 24 also dropped new Evolutions into Ultimate Team, giving players the option to take low-rated cards and give them massive boosts. Below, you'll find the full breakdown of the COPA Midfielders Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 COPA Midfielders Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is free to start. Even if you don't have a card you want to use it on, it's worth working through it for free, high-rated fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 87

Rarity: EURO Festival of Football Academy

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +8 Overall, +7 Pace, +5 Shooting, +8 Passing, +7 Dribbling, +7 Defending, +7 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, the Jockey, Relentless, and Whipped Pass PlayStyles, and the Quick Step and First Touch PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the COPA Midfielders Evolution

The important thing to note about this Evolution is that only a few cards fit the bill. In back-to-back weeks, EA has given players a selection of free Academy players, so you can only use the players from those packs. Here are our favorite options:

Hirving Lozano – PSV

Carlos Alcaraz – Juventus

Casemiro – Manchester United

If you didn't use Lozano in the Attacker version of this Evolution last week, he's our pick here. This Evo maxes out his speed while giving him 95 dribbling and a solid shot. That said, we like his upgrade path much better with the Attackers Evo, so we'd recommend using that instead.

Alcaraz gets max speed and dribbling, with just enough passing and shooting to make him a threat across the board. He's the go-to option if you use Lozano in the other Evolution. Finally, Casemiro is worth mentioning because of how good he is defensively. If you need a rock at defensive midfielder, this is the guy to get.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The COPA Midfielders Evolution expires on July 12th.