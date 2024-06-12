EA Sports FC 24 Make Your Mark: Leaked Players, Release Date

On June 14th, the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament kicks off, with the Copa America starting a few days after. To celebrate two of the more exciting international tournaments the developers at Electronic Arts kicked off the new Path to Glory promo in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. However, the fun isn't stopping there, as leaks have started to make the rounds that the next promo will also be tournament-themed. Make Your Mark will star players making their tournament debut and is coming to EA Sports FC 24 later this week. Below, you'll find the currently leaked players and a rundown of how these players can be upgraded based on real-world performances.

EAFC Make Your Mark Leaked Players

(Photo: EA Sports)

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and FUT Scoreboard on Twitter. The two accounts have built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Leaked Make Your Mark Players

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

Aurelien Tchouameni – Real Madrid

Cole Palmer – Chelsea

Rafael Leao – AC Milan

Joao Cancelo – Barcelona

Mykhailo Mudryk – Chelsea

Yan Couto – Girona

Mac Allister – Liverpool

Noah Okafor – AC Milan

Arda Guler – Real Madrid

Alexander Bah – Benfica

Federico Dimarco – Inter

Scott Mctominay – Manchester United

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

Maximilian Mittelstadt – Stuttgart

Radu Dragusin – Tottenham

Over the next few days, many more players will likely be added to the lists above. It's worth noting that EA will likely hold a few players back for a mini-release on the Sunday after the promo goes live. The team also might save a few for Squad-Building Challenges and objectives. Finally, this promo is rumored to take place over two weeks, which means several big names might be saved for next week's drop.

EA Sports FC 24 Make Your Mark Upgrade Paths

As mentioned, some of the cards in this promo can be upgraded based on real-world performance. Below, you'll find a quick rundown on what's required to upgrade each type of card:

Mark Your Mark Upgrade Path

Campaign Launch – Initial boost

Makes Tournament debut in the Euros/Copa America – Chemistry upgrade

Attackers/Midfielders score or assist two goals or Defenders/Goalkeepers achieve two clean sheets – +1 Inform

Makes five appearances in the Euros/Copa America – +1 Inform

EA Sports FC 24 Make Your Mark Start Date

The Make Your Mark promo will presumably start on June 14th at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the Path to Glory promo ends and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming. Some of the cards listed above might drop later in the week, depending on how EA decides to break things up.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.