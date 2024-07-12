EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Tournament: Leaked Players, Release Date

This weekend, the EUROs and Copa America are both winding down after several weeks of great on-field action. To celebrate, developer Electronic Arts is launching a new promo in EA Sports FC 24. This promo, called the Team of the Tournament, collects the players who performed the best during the competitions. Sadly, EA Sports FC 24 can’t add a new player in the form of “Own Goal,” the player who scored the most points in the EUROs. Still, EA FC 24 leakers have been working hard to announce the full promo before its launch date. Below, you’ll find a full list of leaked Team of the Tournament players in EA Sports FC 24 and the assumed release date for the promo.

EAFC 24 Team of the Tournament Leaked Players

These leaks come from Asy FUT Trader and FifaTradingRomania on Twitter. Over the last few years, the accounts have been a reliable source for leaks and haven’t missed the previous few promos. Of course, you’ll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt.

Leaked Team of the Tournament Players

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Lionel Messi – FC Miami

Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid

Cody Gakpo – Liverpool

Lautaro Martinez – Inter

Marquinhos – PSG

Vini Jr. – Real Madrid

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Fabian Ruiz – PSG

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Christian Eriksen – Manchester United

Marc Cucurella – Chelsea

Granit Xhaka – Leverkusen

Stanislav Lobotka – Napoli

Riccardo Calafiori – Bologna

Ferdi Kadioglu – Fenerbache

Marc Guehi – Crystal Palace

Raphina – Barcelona

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Jon Aramburu – Real Sociedad

Mathias Olivera – Napoli

Jose Martinez – Philadelphia Union

Maxime Crepeau – Portland Timbers

Moises Caicedo – Chelsea

Jeremy Sarmiento – Brighton & Hove Albion

Davinson Sanchez – Galatasaray

Daniel Munoz – Crystal Palace





Of course, that’s only a small selection of players who will likely be included because EA has done a better job than usual of keeping the new team under wraps. However, we’ll probably see several names added to that list when the team drops. Plus, it’s worth noting that EA has been releasing new International Stars cards through Squad Building Challenges. We may see some of those added during the promo to boost the number of cards available. . Finally, EA usually likes to hold back a few players to release in Squad-Building Challenges and Objectives, so don’t be surprised if all of the players listed above aren’t available on day one of the promo.

EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Tournament Start Date

The Team of the Tournament promo will presumably start on July 12th at 1 p.m. ET. That’s when the Path to Glory Team 2 promo ends and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming. Some of the cards listed above might drop later in the week, depending on how EA decides to break things up.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.