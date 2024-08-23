EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Shooting Specialist Evolution

While the Futties celebration is dying down in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team, the developers at Electronic Arts aren’t finished with this year’s version of the long-running series yet. Recently, they kicked off the Pre-Season program in EA Sports FC 24, giving players new ways to earn rewards in EA FC 24 and prep their team for FC 25. EA isn’t releasing new cards in packs, but we’re still getting new Evolutions. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of the new Shooting Specialist Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Shooting Specialist Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free to start. Even if you don’t plan to upgrade a player for your club, it’s worth working on the Evolution for free fodder for future SBCs. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Max Overall: 95

Max Number of PlayStyles: 7

Max Number of PlayStyles+: 3

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +2 Overall, +9 Shooting, +8 Finishing, +6 Long Shots, +10 Positioning, +6 Shot Power, the Chip Shot, Trivela, and Finesse Shot PlayStyles, and the Power Shot PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Shooting Specialist Evolution

Some of the best players for this Evolution are expensive on the EA Sports FC 24 market. That said, prices are coming down constantly over the next few weeks, so if you wait a few days, you should be able to get them all for relatively cheap. Here is the list:

Team of the Season Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen

TOTS Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

TOTS Lauren Hemp – Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe – PSG

Versus Ice Neymar – Al Hilal

As you can see, this upgrade works for a variety of players. Grimaldo seems like an odd choice because he plays left-back, but he’s already so good at getting forward, that this gives you an extra attacker from the backline. Musiala has max dribbling already, so this makes him even more helpful in front of the net. Hemp’s speed is her best trait, but this turns her into less of a liability in front of the goal.

Mpabbe and Neymar are a step up from the other three in terms of price. The reason they’re listed is that their higher-rated cards are incredibly expensive. If you want a slightly less powerful version of the two superstars, this is your best bet.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Shooting Specialist Evolution expires on September 20th.