EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for EURO Defenders Evolution

On June 21st, developer Electronic Arts released the second stage of the Make Your Mark into EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. This promo gives boosted cards to some of the new faces we'll see in the EURO and Copa America tournaments. Plus, those cards can be further upgraded based on real-world performances during the competitions. With the potential for upgrades, many of those players are very expensive on the Transfer Market. Thankfully, EA Sports FC 24 has also dropped a new Evolution into Ultimate Team, letting players upgrade low-rated defenders. Below, you'll find the full breakdown for the EURO Defenders Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 EURO Defenders Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Fortunately, this Evolution is free to start. Even if you don't have a card you want to use it on, it's worth working through it for free, high-rated fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 87

Rarity: EURO Festival of Football Academy

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +8 Overall, +7 Pace, +4 Shooting, +9 Passing, +8 Dribbling, +9 Defending, +8 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, the Power Header, Anticipate, and Pinged Pass PlayStyles, and the Bruiser and Intercept PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the EURO Defenders Evolution

The important thing to note about this Evolution is that only a few cards fit the bill. In each of the last three weeks, EA has given players a selection of free Academy players, so you can only essentially use the players from those packs. However, if you still have the German Glory Evo available, you have a few more options. Here are our favorite options, assuming you're only using Academy players:

Joao Mario – Benfica

Angelo Stiller – Stuttgart

Lucas Hernandez – PSG

Harry Maguire – Manchester United

Niklas Sule – Dortmund

Mario and Stiller were both available last week during the Midfielders section of this promo. If you didn't use them and are looking for a new defensive midfielder, both of these players can more than do the job. We slightly prefer Mario because he's much better at getting forward when needed, but Stiller is a rock in the back.

Of the free defenders, Hernandez is our favorite because of his speed. Maguire and Sule are a bit more physical, but it's tough to beat that pace. If you want a bruiser, Maguire is probably the better option because Sule has average dribbling and passing, meaning he'll feel much worse with the ball at his feet.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The EURO Defenders Evolution expires on July 19th.