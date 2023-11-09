EA Sports FC 24 Triple Threat: Leaked Players, Start Date

EA Sports FC 24 is winding down its Centurions promo, which focused on players who had played at least 100 games for their club. Of course, the Ultimate Team calendar never stops, and Electronic Arts is gearing up for the Triple Threat promo. While Centurions' big focus was on giving Icons updated cards, it looks like Triple Threat is going to boost several Heroes, providing even more ways to build your squad in EA Sports FC 24. If you're lucky enough to pack one, that is. Below, you'll find the full list of players who have appeared in leaks and supposedly coming with the Triple Threat promo team.

EAFC 24 Triple Threat Leaked Players

It will feature 3 players from the same club and i expect to be 1 men, 1 women and 1 hero for the teams selected



These leaks come from Fut Sheriff on Twitter. As with any leak, you'll want to take this with a grain of salt, but Sheriff has successfully leaked several EAFC 24 promos already this year, making them mostly reliable. Here are all of the players on the leaked Triple Threat team at the time of writing:

Current Players:

Sakin Karchaoui – PSG

Conor Gallagher – Chelsea

Carvajal – Real Madrid

Fran Kirby – Chelsea

Alex Greenwood – Manchester City

Athenea del Castillo – Real Madrid

Maxence Caqueret – Lyon

Jack Grealish – Manchester City

Heroes:

Yaya Toure

David Ginola

Joe Cole

Dirk Kuyt

Fernando Morientes

Sidney Govou

Ledley King (SBC)

This list will likely grow before the promo drops because the gimmick behind Triple Threat is that EA Sports is picking specific teams and giving them three players. One will be Heroes who used to play there, while the other two will be one current male player and one female. With that in mind, we still need a modern male from PSG and a female from Lyon. Plus, Kuyt and King don't have any current players matching their clubs. As more players are added, this list will be updated.

EA Sports FC 24 Triple: Leaked Start Date

The promo screen for Triple Threat has already gone live in EA Sports FC 24. That means we know exactly when these players will come into the game. You can expect the Triple Threat cards to go into packs on November 10 at 12:01 PM CT. The one caveat to make note of is that all of the players seen above might not be available on day one.

Since last year, EA has tended to hold back some of the players to drop on Sundays as a "mini-release" for the promo. It's also possible that some of them could turn out to be SBC or Objective players that will drop throughout the event. Basically, if you see one of your favorite players above and they don't release on Friday, that doesn't necessarily mean they won't be coming to EAFC 24. You just might have to wait a few days.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Triple Threat promo should be kicking off on November 10 and will run for at least a week, though EA might decide to drop a second promo team on November 17 to keep it running.