EA Sports FC 24: Top 25 Fastest Players

Speed kills. Especially in EA Sports FC 24 where you have speedsters sprinting past would-be defenders for easy goals. While you don't want to target Pace over every other attribute in EA Sports FC 24, you'll want to have a few incredibly quick players on your team. They'll let you play more dynamically, opening up new options that slower players just can't make happen. Below, you'll find a list of the 25 fastest players in EAFC 24 based on Pace. This attribute is a combination of Sprint Speed and Acceleration, so depending on the player's split, they might have a higher top-end speed or be able to get up to top speed more quickly. That said, here's the list.

The Fastest Players in EA Sports FC 24

(Photo: EA Sports)

Because both are useable in Ultimate Team, you'll find both male and female players below. That said, Ultimate Team will continue to receive updated cards throughout the year, meaning this list may become obsolete at some point outside of Career Mode. Either way, here are the current twenty-five fastest players in EAFC 24.

ST Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 97 PAC

LM Karim Adeyemi (Dortmund) – 96 PAC

LB Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) – 95 PAC

LW Vini Jr. (Real Madrid) – 95 PAC

RM Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) – 95 PAC

ST Sirlord Conteh (Paderborn) – 95 PAC

RW Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit) – 94 PAC

RW Delphine Cascarino (Lyon) – 94 PAC

ST Sheraldo Becker (Union Berlin) – 94 PAC

RM Inaki Williams (Athletic Club) – 94 PAC

RW Kevin Schade (Brentford) – 94 PAC

RM Ismaila Sarr (OM) – 94 PAC

RWB Jermie Frimpong (Leverkusen) – 94 PAC

ST Rosemonde Kouassi (FC Fleury 91) – 94 PAC

LM Michael (Al Hilal) – 94 PAC

RW Ousmane Dembele (PSG) – 93 PAC

RW Rafael Leao (AC Milan) – 93 PAC

LB Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) – 93 PAC

CF Rafa (Benfica) – 93 PAC

ST Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns) – 93 PAC

LM Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes) – 93 PAC

CB Jeremiah St. Juste (Sporting CP) – 93 PAC

RW Hirving Lozano (PSV) – 93 PAC

RM Daniel James (Leeds United) – 93 PAC

LW Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars) – 93 PAC

Again, just because these players are very fast doesn't necessarily mean they'll be the perfect fit. Make sure to use this list as a baseline and actually dig into the players to see if they fit your playstyle. It's also worth noting that, at least at the start of EA Sports FC 24, many of these players will be very expensive in Ultimate Team. Don't expect to log in on day one and be able to get Ousmane Dembele and Sophia Smith automatically, let alone someone as coveted as Kylian Mbappe.

EA Sports FC 24 is out now if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition. It will be available for everyone on September 29 when it launches on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms.