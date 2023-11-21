EA Sports FC 24 Thunderstruck Promo: Leaked Players, Start Date

It's nearly Black Friday, which means developer Electronic Arts is about to drop all kinds of new content in EA Sports FC 24. Every year, this is one of the biggest promos players see each year, as EA tries to entice new players to pick up the game and start playing Ultimate Team. While the specifics of how EA Sports FC 24 will handle Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year are still up in the air, leaks have started to emerge about which players will be included in the promo team. Considering this is the first major annual promo, this team has the potential to be incredible.

EAFC 24 Thunderstruck Leaked Players

The leaks below come from Fut Sheriff, a reputable EAFC leaker. You should still take them all with a grain of salt because EA does change its plans from time to time. That said, the list below does seem relatively likely given that EA generally juices the promo team during Black Friday to entice players to spend money. Here are the current leaked Thunderstruck players in EAFC 24:

Thunderstruck Icons

Ronaldinho

Johan Cruyff

Thierry Henry (confirmed accidentally by EA)

This list will be updated as more players are added. It's also been leaked that these cards can be upgraded, though we don't know how EA is going to handle that yet. Be sure to check back to see which current-day players are added to the list because EA is going to make this a promo team everyone will want to open packs for.

EA Sports FC 24 Thunderstruck Leaked Start Date

This is less of a leak and more of a safe assumption. After all, if the promo takes place during Black Friday, that means it will start on Friday, November 24. In the past, EA has started early with SBCs, but we'll have to wait until the team confirms that before making any assumptions. It's also worth noting that it's very likely that EA won't drop the entire promo team on the first day. Most likely, some of the players will be SBCs or Objectives, and others might be held back for a second drop on either Sunday or Cyber Monday.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.