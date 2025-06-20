EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for The Futties Countdown Evolution

As EA Sports FC 25 enters the second week of Shapeshifters in Ultimate Team, the developers are starting to look ahead to what’s coming next. The fan-favorite summer promo Futties is just around the corner, and the developers have dropped a new Evolution to begin building hype for the event. This new training camp Evolution will give you a leg up with Futties hits, so you should consider completing it despite its hefty price point. Below, we’ve compiled a full breakdown of the Kun’s Legacy Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in FC 25.

The Futties Countdown Evolution Explained

This Evolution will run you 1,000 FC Points or 500,000 Coins. That’s expensive, but remember this Evolution should help get you into a spot at the start of Futties for further boosts. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 93

Max Dribbling: 98

Max Defending: 94

Max PlayStyles: 10

Max PlayStyles+: 4

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +7 Overall, +7 Pace, +6 Shooting, +8 Passing, +6 Dribbling, +5 Defending, +7 Jumping, +7 Penalties, +5 Stamina, +4 Weak Foot, +4 Skills, the Quick Step, Tiki Taka, and Low Driven Shot PlayStyles+.

Best Players for The Futties Countdown Evolution

Remember, whichever player you submit to this Evolution, you’ll lose for three weeks. If you’re planning to use them in your lineup, you should consider sending someone else. That said, here are some of our picks for The Futties Countdown Evolution:

Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid

On This Day Icon Didier Drogba – Ivory Coast

Showdown Ansu Fati – Barcelona

Team of the Week Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

The Futties Countdown Evolution expires on July 11th. Presumably, FC 25 will be kicking off Futties that week. We haven’t gotten official word from the developer, but the Evolution description for The Futties Countdown says, “send your player to training camp, they will return to you as a powerful Futties Evo item before the start of the campaign.” They could toss something else into the mix, but that wording makes it seem like Futties will start on July 11th.

On top of that, we’re seemingly only weeks away from the reveal of EA Sports FC 26. The release date has reportedly leaked recently, so it’s only a matter of time before Electronic Arts gives fans the full breakdown of this year’s game.