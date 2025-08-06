Elden Ring Nightreign’s Next Challenging Everdark Sovereign Boss Releasing Soon

The next Everdark Sovereign boss in Elden Ring Nightreign, has been revealed with a swiftly approaching release date. This update sees an upgraded and more challenging version of Caligo Miasma of Night in the Fissure in the Fog expedition added to the game. This will test players’ skills like previous Everdark Sovereigns. But the best part is how soon players can expect to see this new boss added to the game.

The next Everdark Sovereign update will add a more challenging version of Caligo Miasma of Night to Elden Ring Nightreign on August 7th. There are not many details about what FromSoftware is doing to change up the boss, but this announcement does give a hint of frost and fire. This aligns with the base game, so it remains to be seen how FromSoftware shakes up this fight.

Caligo typically attacked with its ice breath and was weak to fire. It was known to inflict the Frostbite condition, particularly when using its fog attack. Players will need to be careful of this attack now that the already challenging boss has gotten tougher. Being prepared for this fight means knowing when and where to dodge Caligo’s attacks, as many have precise windows.

From a frozen haze, the winged terror emerges.

Let flames rend these frost-laced shadows.



The Everdark Sovereign version of Fissure in the Fog will land on August 7, 2025 at 03:00 CEST | 18:00 PDT (6/8) | 10:00 JST. pic.twitter.com/PedcHLeDS2 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) August 5, 2025

The reception to Caligo getting an Everdark Sovereign upgrade in Elden Ring Nightreign has fans excited. Many are preparing themselves for a challenging fight and shared their praise for this choice. Caligo’s design is popular among players, and a more challenging set may make the boss even more fun to face.

