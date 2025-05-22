Elden Ring Nightreign File Size Is Great News for PS5 Players

Release day is almost here for Elden Ring Nightreign, which means the final details are starting to trickle out. FromSoftware has revealed gameplay trailers for almost every Nightfarer, and we’ve seen a few previews for Dark Souls characters in the game as skins and enemies. Now, we’ve got details on the download size for Elden Ring Nightreign on PlayStation consoles, including when we can pre-load the game. And for a game packed with tough bosses, it’s not as demanding as you might think.

Elden Ring Nightreign officially comes out on May 30th, and gamers are eager to jump in and experience the multiplayer Elden Ring experience. Now, PlayStation gamers can get a sense of how much space they’ll need to download the game on their consoles, and it’s good news! This intel comes from @PlaystationSize on X, a reliable source of information on upcoming video game file sizes for PlayStation consoles.

🚨 ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN



– 𝐏𝐒𝟒 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 21.176 GB

– 𝐏𝐒𝟓 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 21.156 GB

– 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 & 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 : 738 MB

– 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 : 1.01/1.001.000



– 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒅 ($39.99)

Pre-Load : May 28

Even better, that download won’t take nearly as long as some recent games with staggering download sizes. Elden Ring Nightreign is available on PS4 and PS5 consoles, with a download size of just over 21GB on either PlayStation system. To compare, Assassin’s Creed Shadows took up a whopping 102.614 GB, while last year’s STALKER 2 was 146.58 GB. So, Elden Ring Nightreign is pretty tiny by comparison.

This file size makes sense given that the game is primarily focused on online multiplayer. That means it’s not packed full of story content like some bigger single-player RPGs. So, gamers eager to explore the world of Elden Ring Nightreign should be able to find space on their PS5 console pretty easily. With a standard PS5 offering just about 825GB of space, having a game that doesn’t eat up well over 100GB is a welcome change.

When Can You Pre-Load Elden Ring Nightreign?

According to this report, Elden Ring Nightreign will be available to pre-load starting on May 28th, two days ahead of the full release. That means gamers can download the game early to make sure it’s ready to go so they can jump right in on May 30th.

Granted, with such a small file size, it likely won’t take you hours to download Nightreign like it does for some of those beefier games. Even so, being able to get things set up early means you’ll be able to enjoy multiplayer combat with your pals that much sooner.

Combat in elden ring nightreign

As for other platforms, there’s no confirmation just yet about the download size or when the pre-load will be available. That said, it’s likely that the file size will be relatively similar across platforms, and the pre-load date will likely be May 28th for other systems as well.

Elden Ring Nightreign will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It releases on May 30th on all platforms.

