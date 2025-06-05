Elden Ring Nightreign Is Going Offline to Fix Matchmaking

The next update for Elden Ring Nightreign is scheduled for June 6th and players will see the servers go down, leaving them unable to play. The update period will begin at 1:00 PM PDT and is expected to last two hours on all platforms if everything goes according to plan. FromSoftware has already shared a preview of what future updates for Elden Ring Nightreign holds and this is just the first of many.

This update for Elden Ring Nightreign will improve expedition matchmaking with an active Remembrance. While the server downtime will be a disappointment, the improvements should be worth the wait. FromSoftware did not indicate what else will be included with the update, but fans expect some balancing and bug fixes.

FromSoftware teased the upcoming updates for Elden Ring Nightreign, indicating that enhanced boss fights will be added this month. Future updates include a Duo Expeditions mode and players can also look forward to DLC later this year. This new mode has been a constant request since the game’s three-player squad feature was revealed and many are excited it will be coming soon.

Matchmaking was a spot of criticism with many Elden Ring Nightreign reviews. FromSoftware appears to be targeting this area specifically with these updates to improve players’ experience when not playing with friends. The additional bonus with an active Remembrance is the icing on this update.

Fans have shared other wishes for updates in the game, including a revamp of the in-game reward system in Elden Ring Nightreign. FromSoftware has shown in the past it is dedicated to updating and improving its many titles, so fans can likely assume Elden Ring Nightreign will be no different. Players may need to be a little patience for every issue with the game to get fixed, however.