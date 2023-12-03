Elden Ring Producer Claims Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is "Some Ways Off"

Earlier this year, developer FromSoftware officially announced that it is working on the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for its hit open-world game Elden Ring. However, it's been nearly a year now, and the most we've heard about the DLC is that development is "proceeding smoothly." That was the word out of a Kadokawa (the corporation behind FromSoft) financial briefing in November. That stance was further backed up by Elden Ring producer Yasuhiro Kitao during the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 in Japan.

The statement was first reported by Game Watch (and then translated by GamingBolt). Kitao said the Shadow of the Erdtree is "still some way off, but we are making good progress. Like Bloodborne and other games, there will be new battles and characters. Please look forward to something new." He would then go on to say that FromSoft plans to talk about Shadow of the Ertree at "another time."

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree at The Game Awards

It has been widely rumored that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is coming out early next year. Obviously, Kitao's statement doesn't give any hints as to if that's actually the case, but the "another time" could be coming very soon. After all, The Game Awards 2023 is taking place next week, and FromSoftware has shown up with several trailers at the event over the years. In fact, last year's event included a trailer for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

That doesn't mean Shadow of the Erdtree is a sure bet to show up next week, but it would fit in with what we've seen from the show and FromSoft in the past. Plus, if the plan is to release Shadow of the Erdtree by next spring, it's hard to imagine a bigger stage to announce it on. Fortunately, we don't have to wait much longer as The Game Awards 2023 kick off on December 7 at 6:30 PM CT.

What is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

One important thing to note about Shadow of the Erdtree is that we don't actually know much about it yet. The team at FromSoftware announced it back in February with the message "Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between."

Outside of some cryptic key art, the team hasn't really shared anything else of note to this point. Obviously, that'll all change when the team decides to finally talk about the upcoming DLC. It'll also be very interesting to see how much content FromSoftware packs in the Shadow of the Erdtree as it's been reported that, at one point, there were several story DLCs planned for Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.