Elden Ring Update Gives Solo Players What They’ve Been Asking for

Elden Ring Nightreign‘s first post-launch update has already been announced, and for those playing solo, it’s one to look forward to. FromSoftware said this week that the next Elden Ring Nightreign update will buff solo players so that they actually have a better chance at making it to Night 3 and defeating whatever Nightlord they’re hunting. The change will make it so that solo players get more runes from a run so that the time they spend on objectives is actually worthwhile, but more importantly, solo players are getting an extra life that’ll let them rise from defeat just once during a run.

The Elden Ring Nightreign update in question isn’t out just yet and will instead be released next week, but we’ve already gotten an early look at what’s on the way. FromSoftware tweeted about the update on Nightreign after hearing quick responses from players who played during the technical test and at launch in regards to the solo experience. The developer said that a special effect called “Automatic Revival Upon Defeat” will be added to solo runs alongside increased rune gains for solo players, too.

The following improvements for solo expeditions will be added to the game:

– The effect "Automatic Revival Upon Defeat", which allows revival once per night boss battle, will be added to solo expeditions.

– The amount of runes gained will be increased.

Thank you for your support. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) May 30, 2025

Even though Elden Ring Nightreign is multiplayer at its core, it’d be silly to ignore the fact that tons of Elden Ring‘s solo players want to play this as well, so catering to solo players to a degree makes sense here. As someone who played both in groups and by myself, solo can be particularly grueling given that one slip-up means defeat during a gauntlet run of bosses. It’s not impossible to beat by any means, but the fact that people feel the need to highlight the fact that they beat a run solo should be enough evidence to show that it’s not an easy feat.

Separate from the solo buffs, bugs will also be fixed when the next update releases. After playing through Nightreign through the review process and continuing at launch, there haven’t been a ton of bugs to see, but some that are present have been pretty nasty ones. Some who have newer graphics cards, for example, are completely unable to play the game due to compatibility issues that FromSoftware is looking into.

If you’re still bent on playing Elden Ring Nightreign solo while you wait for the next update to release, we’ve got the perfect class in mind for doing so.