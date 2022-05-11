Electronic Arts Teases "Major IP" Releasing in 2023

✖

Video game publisher Electronic Arts has teased that it will be releasing a "major IP" of some sort in early 2023. At this point in time, we have a pretty good idea of what EA intends to release in the coming months with annualized titles like Madden and FIFA slated to drop soon enough. And while games like Mass Effect 4 and Dragon Age 4 are poised to come about at some point, they won't be launching until much further down the road. As such, it's hard to know what this mystery title could be.

EA revealed in its latest financial presentation the many games that it plans to launch over the course of its current fiscal year. In doing so, the publisher tipped its hand and stated that a "Major IP" of some sort will be arriving in Q4 of the current fiscal year. Specifically, this means that this game in question will release at some point between January 1, 2023, and March 31, 2023. This game in question is also slated to arrive in the same quarter next to a remake and a "partner title" of some sort. The remake in question here is likely Dead Space while the partner project is surely the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

So what could this mysterious EA game be? Well, that's obviously the question that a lot of fans have had in relation to this new reveal. EA has a massive catalog of IP that it owns, so there are countless possibilities at play in this situation. Based on how EA has operated in recent years, though, it seems likely that this release could be associated with a property like The Sims. EA often releases new expansions and content for The Sims on a routine basis, and it's a big enough franchise that it would qualify as a "major IP" even if many fans don't think of it as such. This is all just conjecture on my own part, though, so don't naturally assume that this game is tied to The Sims in any way.

