All of DOOM’s Lore Compiled Into One 60 Second Video

We have learned so much about the upcoming DOOM Eternal game coming from Bethesda thanks to this year’s QuakeCon. From the incredibly revamped combat mechanics, the insane plans to expand the lore to almost Elder Scrolls proportions – there’s a lot of hype to go around. The downside? We won’t be seeing this title until next year. That’s OK, though! This franchise is large and with much to offer gamers. Because of that, one of my favourite YouTube channels has broken down the full lore of the series as a whole – it’s the perfect way to prepare for the next step.

The YouTube channel in question is called Lore in a Minute and I’ve covered them quite a bit in the past. I love this team and their comedic edge to popular game franchises. They are both educational and entertaining, and only 60 seconds long making it even easier to enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not in a place to enjoy a full-fledged animated video? Not to worry, the team always provides a written transcript to making following along even easier.

“In the distant future,” begins the video, “an interplanetary conglomerate known as the Union Aerospace Corporation is the military’s biggest contractor, and as such, conducts top secret experiments in its waste disposal facilities on Mars. Research on inter-dimensional space travel has yielded incredible results with the UAC successfully opening gateways between Mars’ two moons, Phobos and Deimos. Though objects make it through the portals without harm, the same can’t be said for human volunteers who become homicidal and inexplicably explode.”

The team added, “But that doesn’t faze you because you’re the toughest marine this solar system has ever seen. You assaulted your C.O. for ordering you to fire on civilians and that’s landed you on this dusty rock as punishment. With nothing to do for fifty million miles but twiddle your thumbs and watch restricted flicks, you’re itching for any kind of action, and that’s when you get an ominous transmission from Phobos.

Something freakin’ evil is coming out of the gateways and Deimos has disappeared from Mars’ orbit altogether. As the only combat-ready soldiers for millions of miles, you and your squadmates double-time Phobos to investigate. Then, while stuck on lookout duty, you listen over the radio as your pals are slaughtered by demon murderous minotaurs, robot spiders, and hellish meatballs. Good thing you’re a bad enough of a dude to know how keys and doors work so you set out to stop the invasion from Hell… but your pals took all the guns with them and all you have is a pistol.”

DOOM Eternal doesn’t have a release date at this time unfortunately, but it is slated to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch sometime next year. To catch up on all of the incredible QuakeCon revelations, feel free to mosey on over to our community hub right here. You can also check out my top DOOM mods you need to play before jumping into Eternal.