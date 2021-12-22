Epic Games Store Makes Popular Strategy Game Free for 24 Hours

The Epic Games Store has today made another game absolutely free for a period of 24-hours as a way of celebrating the holiday season. Over the course of the past week, Epic Games has been giving out numerous titles to fans for no cost whatsoever, with all of these games being of very different genres. As of today, that trend has continued once again, with Epic now giving away a popular strategy title that released in recent years.

The latest free offering that has come to the Epic Games Store today is that of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. The game first released back in 2018 and is developed by The Bearded Ladies and published by Funcom. Mutant Year Zero sees players controlling and a handful of different characters within a gameplay system that is structured around turn-based combat. To win, you’ll have to utilize a number of different stealth tactics to get a leg up on your opponents.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is free (again) on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Another free mystery title tomorrow (Vampyr) https://t.co/0xGyqk3O7R pic.twitter.com/cnEg4Tztwq — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 22, 2021

“From a team including former designers of Hitman and Payday comes Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, a tactical game that combines the turn-based combat of XCOM with real-time stealth and exploration of a post-human world reclaimed by nature… and Mutants,” says a description on Epic’s storefront. “Now it’s over and the Earth is still. Nature has invaded ruined cities. Wind sweeps through empty streets, turned into graveyards. The humans are all gone. Scavenging through the remains ofcivilization are the Mutants, deformed humanoids and animals alike, searching for salvation or just something to eat. To survive, you and your companions must venture out to explore the Zone.”

Of course, it’s worth stressing once again that Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden will only be available for one single day on the Epic Games Store. So if you want to snag it for yourself, you’ll have to do so before 11:00am EDT on December 23. After this time, the game will return to retailing for $34.99.

