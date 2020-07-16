New Epic Games Store Free Game Now Available

✖

As it is Thursday of a new week, the Epic Games Store has officially rotated out the last batch of freebies and is offering a new one. As revealed last week, the new free video game is Torchlight II, the classic role-playing dungeon crawler from developer Runic Games and publisher Perfect World Entertainment that was first released in 2012. If you have not given the game a shot as of yet, now is the perfect time considering that Torchlight III is in active development.

"Torchlight II is filled to the brim with randomized levels, enemies and loot," the game's description reads over on the Epic Games Store. "Capturing all the flavor and excitement of the original, Torchlight II expands the world and adds features players wanted most, including online and LAN multiplayer."

All of the usual caveats for Epic Games Store freebies apply here. Anyone with an account can claim the title for free from now through next Thursday, and it will remain in their library after it rotates out. At that point, the new free games will be available under the same circumstances and conditions. As with all Epic Games Store games, this is a PC-only offer.

Torchlight II is free to own via the Epic Games Store and will be available as such until next week on July 23rd at 11 AM ET. Next week, Next Up Hero and Tacoma will be available for free. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the digital storefront right here.

What do you think of the new freebie on the Epic Games Store? Are you looking forward to giving Torchlight II a shot? How do you feel about next week's free game lineup? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.